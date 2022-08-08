It's only just over eight months since he left for Nottingham Forest, but Richie Laryea is back in a Toronto FC shirt and playing like he's never been away. The Canada international played 64 minutes on his return to the Reds, providing the assist for Jonathan Osorio's goal to put TFC 2-1 up in an eventual 4-3 victory away at Nashville SC, while making five recoveries and winning six of his nine ground duels.

MLS ・ 17 HOURS AGO