90min

Columbus Crew loan winger Alexandru Matan to Rapid București

The Columbus Crew have loaned winger Alexandru Matan to Romanian giants Rapid București through the end of the 2022 MLS season. Matan's loan will run until December 31, 2022, at which point Rapid hold the option to make the transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West hosted none other than Christian...
MLS
90min

MLS Week 24 best players - ranked

Week 24 of the 2022 MLS regular season was arguably the most entertaining in league history. A record was broken on Saturday as no fewer than 57 (FIFTY-SEVEN) goals were scored across the 13 games - 11 more than had ever been scored on a single day in MLS history. And that was all after the Vancouver Whitecaps' last-minute 2-1 turnaround against the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.
MLS
90min

LA Galaxy 'frustration' growing as another game slips by in MLS Cup Playoffs hunt

It's starting to feel like groundhog day for the LA Galaxy. After picking up a vital 2-0 win at home to Atlanta United a couple of weeks ago, the five-time MLS Cup champions have followed up with consecutive defeats on the road to FC Dallas (1-0) and Sporting Kansas City (4-2) to sit ninth in the Western Conference, three points adrift of the Playoffs.
MLS
90min

Bob Bradley praises Richie Laryea's 'mentality' after successful return to Toronto FC

It's only just over eight months since he left for Nottingham Forest, but Richie Laryea is back in a Toronto FC shirt and playing like he's never been away. The Canada international played 64 minutes on his return to the Reds, providing the assist for Jonathan Osorio's goal to put TFC 2-1 up in an eventual 4-3 victory away at Nashville SC, while making five recoveries and winning six of his nine ground duels.
MLS
90min

DeJuan Jones considered by Anderlecht as potential Sergio Gomez replacement

Belgian giants Anderlecht are considering New England Revolution left-back DeJuan Jones as a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Gomez, 90min understands. The Purple and White are bracing themselves for the departure of Gomez as the Spaniard nears a €10m-move to Premier League champions Manchester City, with the possibility of then being loaned to Girona.
PREMIER LEAGUE
