Columbus Crew loan winger Alexandru Matan to Rapid București
The Columbus Crew have loaned winger Alexandru Matan to Romanian giants Rapid București through the end of the 2022 MLS season. Matan's loan will run until December 31, 2022, at which point Rapid hold the option to make the transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West hosted none other than Christian...
MLS Week 24 best players - ranked
Week 24 of the 2022 MLS regular season was arguably the most entertaining in league history. A record was broken on Saturday as no fewer than 57 (FIFTY-SEVEN) goals were scored across the 13 games - 11 more than had ever been scored on a single day in MLS history. And that was all after the Vancouver Whitecaps' last-minute 2-1 turnaround against the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.
LA Galaxy 'frustration' growing as another game slips by in MLS Cup Playoffs hunt
It's starting to feel like groundhog day for the LA Galaxy. After picking up a vital 2-0 win at home to Atlanta United a couple of weeks ago, the five-time MLS Cup champions have followed up with consecutive defeats on the road to FC Dallas (1-0) and Sporting Kansas City (4-2) to sit ninth in the Western Conference, three points adrift of the Playoffs.
Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?
Keep track of who has been scoring the most winning goals in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
New York Red Bulls finalizing deal for ex-Houston Dynamo winger Tyler Pasher
The New York Red Bulls are finalizing a deal to sign Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, 90min understands.
Charlotte FC complete sale of first-ever player Sergio Ruiz to Granada CF
Charlotte FC have announced the departure of midfielder Sergio Ruiz to Spanish Segunda side Granada CF.
Who has won the most aerial duels in MLS during the 2022 season?
Keep track of who is winning the most aerial duels in MLS throughout the 2022 season.
Bob Bradley praises Richie Laryea's 'mentality' after successful return to Toronto FC
It's only just over eight months since he left for Nottingham Forest, but Richie Laryea is back in a Toronto FC shirt and playing like he's never been away. The Canada international played 64 minutes on his return to the Reds, providing the assist for Jonathan Osorio's goal to put TFC 2-1 up in an eventual 4-3 victory away at Nashville SC, while making five recoveries and winning six of his nine ground duels.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
DeJuan Jones considered by Anderlecht as potential Sergio Gomez replacement
Belgian giants Anderlecht are considering New England Revolution left-back DeJuan Jones as a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Gomez, 90min understands. The Purple and White are bracing themselves for the departure of Gomez as the Spaniard nears a €10m-move to Premier League champions Manchester City, with the possibility of then being loaned to Girona.
Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Player ratings Los Blancos win UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Player ratings Los Blancos win UEFA Super Cup.
UEFA・
Barcelona to activate fourth lever in bid to register new signings
Barcelona will activate the fourth lever by selling off more shares in Barca Studios.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aston Villa sign Rachel Daly from Houston Dash
Aston Villa have announced the signing of England star Rachel Daly from the Houston Dash on a three-year contract.
Timo Werner bids farewell to Chelsea on social media ahead of RB Leipzig return
Timo Werner has posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans on social media as he prepares to rejoin RB Leipzig.
Raul de Tomas: Espanyol CEO hints at possible transfer amid Real Madrid and Bayern links
Espanyol CEO Mao Ye has said that while he intends to keep in-demand striker Raul de Tomas, he couldn't guarantee that he will stay.
Can Andrew Gutman's 'perfect' golazo provide the spark for Gonzalo Pineda's Atlanta United?
You only need a spark to ignite a flame. After months of injuries and inconsistency, Atlanta United may have just found the spark that lights up their season with Andrew Gutman's last-minute golazo sealing a 2-1 win at home to the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Atlanta United is a club...
Matt Miazga reflects on his time with Chelsea following FC Cincinnati move
It would be quite easy for Matt Miazga to look back on his time at Chelsea with bitterness or regret, but the player doesn't see it that way.
MLS successful dribbles: 2022 season
Keep track of the top 10 dribblers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Brooke Norton-Cuffy optimistic over Arsenal first-team opportunities
Brooke Norton-Cuffy is keen to make an impact under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
Gareth Bale joined LAFC because he 'wants to be happy', says Carlos Vela
Carlos Vela has commented on the possible motivations behind Gareth Bale's move to LAFC.
