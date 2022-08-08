Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Calvert County Police Accountability Board To Hold First Meeting
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Police Accountability Board (PAB) will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at 10 a.m., with members of the Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) and Trial Board. The meeting will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at...
Bay Net
AACPS, County And Police Partner On New Modernized Bus Initiative To Enhance Student Safety
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Every day in Maryland, thousands of drivers fail to stop for school buses and put the lives of children at risk. Anne Arundel County Public Schools hopes to halt dangerous driving around its school buses beginning this fall with the launch of a new safety initiative in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Government, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, and BusPatrol.
Bay Net
Algie Addison St. Clair
Algie Addison St. Clair, 88, of Indiantown Farm, Chaptico, MD, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on February 3, 1934, in Dentsville, Maryland to the late Marshall Sedwick St. Clair and Ada Maude (Cooksey) St. Clair. Algie spent his early...
Maryland school districts promoting job openings with seaside ads
The issue of teacher shortages have been on the Maryland State Board of Education's mind all summer, but two districts are taking things to next level to recruit positions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Six Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Graduate From Northwestern University Program
WALDORF, Md. – Sheriff Troy D. Berry is pleased to announce the graduation of Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Lt. Jonathan Palmer, Sgt. Dustin Hendricks, D/Sgt. Kristen Clark, Lt. Ashley Burroughs, Lt. John Dodge, and Sgt. Travis Yates from Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.
Bay Net
Albert Norman “Norm” Bleakley
Albert Norman “Norm” Bleakley, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022 at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Norm was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland to Al and Marie Bleakley and was big brother to Thomas “Tom” Bleakley. He spent his early years spending lots of time enjoying the outdoors developing his passion for hunting alongside his brother, cousins, and close friends. At 18, Norm enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a sniper in Vietnam.
WBOC
Wicomico County Board of Ed's New Public Comment Policy Stirs Debate
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Board of Education's new public comments protocol limits the number of people who can speak at a board meeting to just 10. Those individuals must pre-register at least 24 hours before the meeting. If there are more than 10 people, the board says it...
Bay Net
SMECO Helps Inspire Future Engineers
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) recently hosted more than a dozen high-school students from the area to help inspire the next generation of women engineers. Each year the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) holds the Engineer Like a Girl camp to expose high-schoolers to the opportunities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Charles Melvin Dean, Sr.
Charles Melvin Dean Sr. 64 of Scotland, MD passed away on July 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 29, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John H. Dean and Barbara Coombs Dean. Melvin was a truck driver for Dean Lumber and Ridgell Oil Co. for...
Bay Net
Heat Advisory In Effect For St. Mary’s County, Cooling Centers Available
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A heat advisory remains in effect for St. Mary’s County Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, from noon-7 p.m. Heat index values up to 106 are expected. In response, St. Mary’s County Government will have cooling centers available during regular hours today. Residents, who need to...
wypr.org
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional
The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Dr. Crystal Ricks Awarded Department Of Defense STEM Ambassador
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dr. Crystal Ricks, Coordinator of Advanced Learning for Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), has been selected as a Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Ambassador for the 2022-2023 school year. As an educator recognized with the DoD STEM Ambassador award, Dr....
Bay Net
Steven Francis Moran
Steven Francis Moran, 65 of Hollywood, MD passed away on July 31, 2022 at home. He was born on October 26, 1956 in Patuxent River, MD to the late Florant Otto Moran and Pearl (O’Kane) Moran. Steven was affectionately known as “Steve” or “Smiley”. He was a lifelong resident...
Bay Net
Barbara Dent Murray
Barbara Dent Murray, 90, of Bryantown, MD, peacefully passed away on July 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was born on June 26, 1932, to James and Dora Dent in Washington, D.C. After Barbara graduated from Hyattsville High School, she pursued a degree in Nursing at Garfield Memorial Hospital and graduated as an RN.
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
Bay Net
VIDEO: Hogan Leads Dedication Of New Building At Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
CHELTENHAM, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today joined the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) and the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) for the official dedication of a new administration building at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, which is the result of a federal-state partnership. “Our veterans serve as a reminder every...
Bay Net
Deborah Ann Young
Deborah Ann Young, 64, of Clinton, MD passed away on July 21, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with her family by her side. She was born on February 20, 1958 in Leonardtown, MD to the late James Edward Young Sr. and Gertrude Elizabeth (Armstrong) Young of Leonardtown, MD. Deborah...
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
Comments / 0