ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marko Arnautovic: Why he has been linked with Man Utd and where he would fit in

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8zI7_0h8t1agg00

Manchester United lost their opening Premier League game of the new season as Erik ten Hag’s tenure began with defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.

Before the final whistle, reports began to surface the club had highlighted Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic as a potential signing.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Arnautovic’s career to date and what the 33-year-old Austria international can bring to Old Trafford.

Better the red devil you know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGexW_0h8t1agg00
Ten Hag and his United assistant Steve McClaren worked with Arnautovic during their time together at Twente. (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Arnautovic began his playing career at FC Twente, eventually playing under the management team of Steve McClaren and his assistant, Ten Hag.

On being appointed as United boss, Ten Hag brought McClaren back to Old Trafford as one of his right-hand men. The pair have therefore both experienced working with Arnautovic and must have been suitably impressed.

The forward hit 14 goals in 59 appearances for Twente before making a loan move to Inter Milan for the 2009-10 season.

The not-so Special One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pu6o3_0h8t1agg00
Arnautovic failed to suitably impress Jose Mourinho during a loan spell at Inter Milan. (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

If Arnautovic had caught the eye of Ten Hag in Holland, the same could not be said for his disappointing stint in Italy.

Inter had tried to land him on a permanent deal before a loan move with future options was agreed – but Jose Mourinho, then in charge at the San Siro, did not like what he saw. He was quoted as calling Arnautovic “unmanageable” and with “the mentality of a child”.

Having made just three appearances in Serie A and without scoring a goal, Arnautovic headed next to Werder Bremen, where he would spend the next four years.

Record-breaking Hammer

Mark Hughes signed Arnautovic for Stoke in the summer of 2013 for a fee reported to be as little as £2million. His first goal for the Potters came in defeat to Manchester United and he would become a firm favourite during his four years in Staffordshire.

While he was in and out of the side initially, he became integral to a Stoke team which achieved three top-half Premier League finishes. That impact saw West Ham make Arnautovic their then-record signing, spending upwards of £20million to acquire his services.

He was sent off on just his second appearance but, with manager David Moyes converting him to a striker, his 11 goals would earn him the ‘Hammer of the Year’ award.

China and back to Italy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHGUd_0h8t1agg00
Arnautovic enjoyed a fine first season with Bologna. (MB Media Solutions/Alamy)

After a second season in east London where he again reached double-figures, Arnautovic pushed through a lucrative move to Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League.

Two years in China came to an end when he returned to Serie A to join Bologna, where 14 goals in 33 league games seemingly brought him back to the attention of Ten Hag.

Where would he fit in at Old Trafford?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Foh6_0h8t1agg00
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford is in doubt (Ian Hodgson/PA) (PA Wire)

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s United future still in doubt, Anthony Martial injured after seemingly reinvigorating his career at the club in pre-season and newcomer Christian Eriksen operating as a false-nine against Brighton, any sort of extra firepower would be welcomed by the new manager.

The ability to play through the middle or on either flank would also appeal – but Arnautovic is not the big-name, marquee signing some United fans are craving to truly kickstart the Ten Hag era.

And it remains to be seen if any previous question marks over his character would return.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Chelsea waiting on Frenkie de Jong to approve deal

Chelsea are confident they have beaten Manchester United to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but they still need to persuade the Netherlands international to leave Spain, according to the Times. The 25-year-old reportedly wants to stay with the LaLiga club – but if he is forced to move the paper says he is thought to prefer the opportunity to play Champions League football with the Blues.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
David Moyes
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Steve Mcclaren
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Mark Hughes
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata' with Erik ten Hag 'in the market for a striker who would be happy with a bench role' behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish striker has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A giants Juventus, though Atletico have no plans to let him go on loan again, and would prefer to let him go on a permanent deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Serie A#Werder Bremen
Daily Mail

West Ham make £10m offer for PSG defender Thilo Kehrer as David Moyes' side look for reinforcements amid defensive crisis, with Nayef Aguerd, Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna all struggling with injuries

West Ham have offered around £10million for Paris St Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, but face competition from Sevilla. The move comes after manager David Moyes bemoaned the lack of freshness within his squad following the club's opening weekend defeat to Manchester City. With only weeks to go in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

England defender Millie Bright signs new three-year deal with Chelsea

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has toasted the future after signing a new three-year contract with the club. The 28-year-old is Chelsea’s longest-serving player having joined in 2014 from Doncaster Belles and has helped them win six Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield.
SPORTS
newschain

I am very happy – Jon Dahl Tomasson delighted with Blackburn

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased with the attitude of his squad after a much-changed side cruised to a 4-0 win over Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup. A youthful Rovers containing two teenagers making their senior bows swept aside their League Two opposition and deservedly went ahead through Scott Wharton’s header – whose brother Adam was one of the debutants.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy