Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Woman arrested after slapping, kicking Campbell County deputy

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after assaulting a deputy in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, a deputy responded to a welfare check of a female who was sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General located at 12283 Wards Road, according to authorities.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man who killed woman in car has prison sentence suspended

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman last July has been sentenced to prison, with most of the sentence suspended. Daniel Norwood was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Campbell County deputy during a welfare check. Saturday, a welfare check was called to the Sheriff’s Office regarding a woman who was sleeping in her car outside a Dollar General Store. The woman was identified...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Man receives eight years for DUI crash

A Bedford County man was given an eight-year prison sentence last week after being convicted for his role in a crash last fall in Moneta that injured a couple and their three-week-old newborn. Brandon Bateman, a 36-year-old Goodview resident, was under the influence of alcohol on the evening of Saturday,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police investigating incident at Hometrust Bank

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at Hometrust Bank in Roanoke Tuesday morning. WDBJ7 crews say the bank, which is located on Brambleton Ave SW, is temporarily closed. Police could also be seen collecting evidence inside the bank. We have reached out...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Heavy police presence at Roanoke bank

More than six police cars have been spotted at the Home Trust Bank on Brambleton Road in Roanoke City. No further details to report. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Dublin residents see major spikes in utility bill rates

DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Residents in a Pulaski County town — including one over the age of 80 — are expressing concerns about their increased utility bill rates. WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste went to Oak Grove Apartments in Dublin and sat down with Ms. Whitaker, an 81-year-old whose bill went up nearly $25 in just one month.
DUBLIN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man found lying in yard with gunshot wounds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday. Police were notified just after 7 in the evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested after police say he robbed a Roanoke bank

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested after police said he robbed a Roanoke bank on Tuesday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., police were notified of a possible bank robbery in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue SW. When officers arrived on the scene, they said that the suspect...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has been injured after lightning struck a residential structure on Thursday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning struck a home on Double Branch Road. The National...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man killed in Alleghany County crash

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday just before 10 a.m. on Route 629 near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. Police say Ricky Lee Poore, 41 of Roanoke was driving a Chevrolet pickup north, when he ran off the side of the...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police identify man found dead in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, police shared the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Roanoke County last week. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 about a dead man in the 2000 block of Hardy Road.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Danville

The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Monday morning. The shooting happened on Monday around 8:41 p.m. near the D building of apartments on 1321 Piney Forest Road, and one man sustained what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. After a short foot...
DANVILLE, VA

