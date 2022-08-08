Read full article on original website
WSLS
Woman arrested after slapping, kicking Campbell County deputy
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after assaulting a deputy in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, a deputy responded to a welfare check of a female who was sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General located at 12283 Wards Road, according to authorities.
WDBJ7.com
Man who killed woman in car has prison sentence suspended
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman last July has been sentenced to prison, with most of the sentence suspended. Daniel Norwood was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Campbell County deputy during a welfare check. Saturday, a welfare check was called to the Sheriff’s Office regarding a woman who was sleeping in her car outside a Dollar General Store. The woman was identified...
Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol
Justice Department prosecutors recommended six months of probation along with a period of home detention or "community confinement" for former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Man receives eight years for DUI crash
A Bedford County man was given an eight-year prison sentence last week after being convicted for his role in a crash last fall in Moneta that injured a couple and their three-week-old newborn. Brandon Bateman, a 36-year-old Goodview resident, was under the influence of alcohol on the evening of Saturday,...
whee.net
Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death
Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death. A Bassett man, diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), died Saturday while incarcerated in the new Henry County jail, and the family is blaming negligence by the sheriff’s office for.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police investigating incident at Hometrust Bank
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at Hometrust Bank in Roanoke Tuesday morning. WDBJ7 crews say the bank, which is located on Brambleton Ave SW, is temporarily closed. Police could also be seen collecting evidence inside the bank. We have reached out...
wfirnews.com
Heavy police presence at Roanoke bank
More than six police cars have been spotted at the Home Trust Bank on Brambleton Road in Roanoke City. No further details to report. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com
Dublin residents see major spikes in utility bill rates
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Residents in a Pulaski County town — including one over the age of 80 — are expressing concerns about their increased utility bill rates. WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste went to Oak Grove Apartments in Dublin and sat down with Ms. Whitaker, an 81-year-old whose bill went up nearly $25 in just one month.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man found lying in yard with gunshot wounds
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday. Police were notified just after 7 in the evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke...
WSLS
Man arrested after police say he robbed a Roanoke bank
ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested after police said he robbed a Roanoke bank on Tuesday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., police were notified of a possible bank robbery in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue SW. When officers arrived on the scene, they said that the suspect...
wfirnews.com
Housing Authority seeks more landlords for “Choice Voucher” program
For the first time since 2019 the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is accepting applications for its “housing choice voucher program.” There’s only a 5-day window to sign up on line, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
WSLS
Feds request former Rocky Mount officer be sentenced to 8 years for Jan. 6 involvement
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The federal government has requested that Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer, be sentenced to 8 years for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. This comes after Robertson and several character references sent letters to the court in late July.
WDBJ7.com
No Excuse Night allows free admission to National D-Day Memorial this Saturday evening
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial will hold their annual No Excuse Night, offering free attendance Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm for an after hours community event. Officials with the memorial say this event is a great chance for the community to visit for the first...
wfxrtv.com
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has been injured after lightning struck a residential structure on Thursday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning struck a home on Double Branch Road. The National...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man killed in Alleghany County crash
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday just before 10 a.m. on Route 629 near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. Police say Ricky Lee Poore, 41 of Roanoke was driving a Chevrolet pickup north, when he ran off the side of the...
WSLS
Former Bedford County school bus driver pleads not guilty to DUI, child endangerment
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A former Bedford County elementary school bus driver accused of driving children to school in her personal vehicle while under the influence has entered her pleas. Kimberly Ricketts, of Campbell County, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her, which include three felony counts...
wfxrtv.com
Police identify man found dead in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, police shared the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Roanoke County last week. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 about a dead man in the 2000 block of Hardy Road.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Danville
The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Monday morning. The shooting happened on Monday around 8:41 p.m. near the D building of apartments on 1321 Piney Forest Road, and one man sustained what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. After a short foot...
