Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Arcadia Man Arrested Following Physical Altercation
The investigation into an incident that took place on July 27th in Wayne County has resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old Arcadia man. Alexander Farnsworth was arrested after an investigation determined he had a physical altercation and made threats to an individual. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing and menacing.
Phelps Man Accused of Striking Young Child
Canandaigua Police arrested a 35-year-old Phelps man on endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment charges following the report of a disturbance at a Bristol Street address on July 29th. The investigation determined that Robert Taylor the Third had struck a young child at the location and then...
Clyde Woman Accused of Damaging 58″ Television
A Wayne County woman was arrested Wednesday morning following an investigation into a domestic incident. 33-year-old Krystal Modungo, of Clyde, was charged with criminal mischief and obstruction of governmental administration for an incident that happened in the village of Clyde. Modungo is accused of damaging a 58-inch television worth $270.00 As deputies attempted to arrest her, Modungo pulled away and disregarded their commands.
Canandaigua Man Accused of Entering Home Unlawfully
A 44-year-old Canandaigua man has been arrested on aggravated family offense, aggravated harassment, and criminal trespass following the report of a disturbance at a Perry Place address on July 29th. Russell Carlson is accused of entering another person’s home without their consent and then refusing to leave. He is also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Man Faces Trespassing Charges in Wayne County
A Rochester man faces charges in Wayne County following an investigation into a family trouble complaint by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Kenneth Franklin, Junior, is accused of being at a family member’s house in Palmyra and refusing to leave when demanded by family members on multiple occasions to do so. Franklin was eventually removed from the residence by police and became violent and started fighting with deputies.
Rochester Man Picked Up on Wayne County Warrant
A Rochester man has been arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Wayne County Court. 40-year-old Gamel Lutteroot was picked up in the city of Rochester on a warrant charging him with failing to answer a traffic summons of unlicensed operation, failure to surrender suspended license, and no/inadequate muffler from 2021. State Police picked up Lutteroot in a traffic stop in Monroe County and turned him over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping
ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
WHEC TV-10
Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire
The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
Brooklyn Man Admits to Violent Felony Charges in Cayuga County
A Brooklyn man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty in Cayuga County Court to armed violent felony charges of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Hassan Glenn admitted to being in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun when entering an enclosed porch of a residence in the town of Mentz on March 2nd. Once inside, he stole a crossbow and a pair of snow pants. As he was fleeing from police, the 34-year-old threw the handgun near the Thruway. Officers also recovered methamphetamine.
Police: Steuben County Murder Victim Was Strangled
An autopsy has confirmed the woman murdered in her Steuben County apartment last Friday was strangled. Police allege that 29-year-old Brett Heffner used some type of cord or rope to kill Keli Collins inside of the 26-year-old’s Corning apartment. Corning Police said Collins was found unresponsive in her residence and all attempts to bring her back to life failed. She and Heffner lived in the same apartment complex and knew each other.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
Cayuta Man Arrested on Criminal Contempt Charge
A 37-year-old Cayuta man was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s office on a criminal contempt charge. Richard Madorsky, Junior, is accused of violating a court order that directs him to stay away from the home of a female. Madorsky was being held for arraignment in Schuyler County CAP...
Sodus Woman Accused of Misusing Food Stamps
A Sodus woman has been charged with petit larceny and misuse of food stamps following an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Department of Social Services. 35-year-old Judith Miller, who was a recipient of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, is accused of failing to...
Lyons Woman Accused of Criminal Contempt Following MVA
The investigation into a property damage accident Sunday night in Wayne County led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Lyons woman. Diemond Wynn was charged with criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after she was allegedly found to be a passenger in the car with someone who had a full stay-away order of protection in place.
Police: Suspects Stole Purse, Spending Thousands With Stolen Credit Cards
A woman had her purse stolen from inside of a business near the Ithaca Commons Monday afternoon and now police believe those responsible have run up thousands of dollars in debt on a credit card found inside. The victim reported her purse was stolen just before 1 on Monday afternoon...
13 WHAM
26-year old victim identified in fatal shooting on Roycroft Drive
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (8/10): Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Roycroft Drive as 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson. The investigation is still very active, and there are no suspects in custody. Original: Rochester Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot on Roycroft...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
House of Mercy murder suspect pleads not guilty
Nairy was the city's 45th homicide victim this year, according to the Rochester Police Department Open Data Portal.
FL Radio Group
NY
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 2