Numerica Announces Divestiture of Space Division
Strategic sale positions Colorado company with laser focus on air & missile defense for rapid growth. A leader in air defense, missile defense and space domain awareness, Numerica is known for solving some of the nation’s most important defense challenges. After several years of innovation and growth, the Colorado company’s space division has been acquired by Slingshot Aerospace, a company focused on building space simulation and analytics products for Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Coordination. This divestiture will allow Numerica to focus on innovations in air and missile defense with even greater investment in its short-range air defense product line – including the SpyglassTM short-range surveillance radar and MIMIRTM C2 software.
Watershed Health (Part 1 of 2)
What is a watershed? A watershed is a land area defined by the main river or stream that drains it. Stretching west to east, from the mountains to the plains, the North Fork of the Cache la Poudre Watershed encompasses about 400,000 acres. This is the last remaining watershed on Colorado’s northern Front Range, where flying parallel along the Colorado-Wyoming border and going west from Interstate 25 to the continental divide would reveal a bird’s eye of a large, connected landscape, where rolling grasslands grade into rugged shrublands on sandstone and limestone mesas and buttes, and then rise up into dense forests at higher elevations. Winding tributaries of the North Fork water this landscape, creating green ribbons of lush streamsides and wetlands. Thanks to the efforts of individuals and organizations, 110,000 acres of public lands are connected to over 100,000 acres of conserved private lands, making this watershed unique.
Today’s Weather: 8/10/22
Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 96F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 63F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low. Ault 4 69 95...
Increased Social and Community Connections Are Important for Health of Colorado Seniors
By Dr. Rhonda Randall We are all wired for emotional connection and that doesn’t stop when we retire. In my experience as a geriatrician, seniors who have family or a strong support network by their [...] This post Increased Social and Community Connections Are Important for Health of Colorado Seniors previously appeared on North Forty News.
CDOT launches Campaign Reminding Drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles
Motorcycle deaths up 6% over last year Following a deadly year for motorcycle riders, the Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a new campaign to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcyclists. Safety [...] This post CDOT launches Campaign Reminding Drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles previously appeared on North Forty News.
Red Cross of Colorado Volunteers Deploy to Eastern Kentucky
Local Disaster Response Volunteers Travel to Kentucky to Provide Support After Deadly Flash Floods. The American Red Cross of Colorado is sending disaster responders to provide support and recovery assistance to people who have been affected by the destructive flash flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Thomas Bethke – a volunteer of...
Colorado Legislators Announce Initiative to Expand K-12 Computer Science Education
Recently, Governor Polis released a statement on the release of the National Governors’ Association (NGA) Chairman’s Initiative Compact to Expand K-12 Computer Science Education, a national initiative supported by a bipartisan group of 44 governors including Governor Polis to expand K-12 computer science education nationally. “Educating kids to...
Welcoming Folks to Northern Colorado
Americans are a highly mobile people — attending college out-of-state, relocating for job opportunities, moving to where the grandkids are being raised, or retiring to where they previously enjoyed those ski vacations — in this country, you don’t need an excuse to relocate — you just might want to start a whole new life.
American Red Cross Responds to Back-to-Back Disasters in Northern Colorado
The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming responded to multiple disasters in Northern Colorado recently. On Friday, July 15, alongside the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, volunteers quickly established an evacuation center to [...] This post American Red Cross Responds to Back-to-Back Disasters in Northern Colorado previously appeared on North Forty News.
State will Offer Unprecedented Relief to Wildfire Victims
Governor Polis signed a new landmark bill into law this year sponsored by Senate President Steve Fenberg and Representative Judy Amabile to provide unprecedented financial relief to wildfire survivors like the Marshall Fire and responsibly investing funds to give Colorado communities and first responders more tools to fight these fires in the immediate future, helping prevent small flames from becoming destructive wildfires. Recently, the Polis-Primavera administration in partnership with the legislature announced that funding will soon be available to wildfire victims and the criteria to apply.
CSU Study: How Narrow Tributaries Can Rescue Threatened Fish Populations
Habitat fragmentation is a pervasive threat to biodiversity in aquatic habitats where fragmentation creates barriers for species like trout to move easily through a stream network. A recent study out of Colorado State University examined the dynamics of two Japanese land-locked salmonid populations in the highly fragmented Sabusawa Stream, a...
Northern Colorado Pride Festival Returns to Fort Collins Civic Center Park
Fort Collins is a place full of rich history and one important aspect of that history that often goes overlooked is the contributions of LGBTQIA+ people. Despite legal discrimination and acts of violence throughout much of that history, Fort Collins has always had LGBTQIA+ members deep within the community, helping the town grow and thrive into what it is today. In a 2019 UCLA study, the state of Colorado was ranked 13th in the Country for the largest LGBTQIA+ self-identifying population, which spans every racial, ethnic, religious, political, and cultural background, as well as any and all gender expression and identity. While nothing is perfect, Colorado has made much effort to establish itself as a place of peace and acceptance within the LGBTQIA+ community, and nowhere is that perhaps more apparent than at the various Pride events that take place every year all throughout the state.
