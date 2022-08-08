Read full article on original website
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Report: Manchester United Offered Chance To Sign Alvaro Morata
Manchester United pulled out of their pursuit to sign Marko Arnautovic on Tuesday and have now been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, new reports have claimed.
Manchester United 'offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata' with Erik ten Hag 'in the market for a striker who would be happy with a bench role' behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial
Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish striker has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A giants Juventus, though Atletico have no plans to let him go on loan again, and would prefer to let him go on a permanent deal.
"I would" - Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Liverpool's current crisis
Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on whether Jürgen Klopp’s side should sign a midfielder this transfer window. The Reds are in a mini-crisis with Curtis Jones, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined with injuries and Naby Keita only just returning to full fitness.
Liverpool are ready to reward 19-year-old Harvey Elliott with a new deal at Anfield - despite him only penning fresh terms 12 months ago - with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp keen to extend his young midfielder's stay past 2026
Liverpool are set to hand youngster Harvey Elliott with a new long-term contract as a reward for the progress he has made since stepping into Jurgen Klopp's first-team. The 19-year-old signed his latest contract with the club just 12 months ago but will now be handed a fresh deal as Liverpool seek to tie the attacker down to a period of longevity at Anfield.
Tottenham launch vibrant new third kit for 2022/23 season
Tottenham have launched a new third kit for 2022/23 featuring a bold all-over pattern in two shades of blue.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Yardbarker
“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star
Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
WSL transfer window: Summer 2022 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2022 summer window.
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
Josip Juranovic: Chelsea keen on Croatian who is also on Man Utd's radar
Celtic defender Josip Juranovic emerges as Chelesa target.
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
Chelsea growing in confidence over Wesley Fofana transfer
Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Martin Odegaard: Gabriel Jesus & Oleksandr Zinchenko's 'winning experience' will help Arsenal
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko's history of winning trophies will be of benefit to the Gunners.
Willian: Corinthians manager unsure over winger's future amid Fulham rumours
Corinthians manager Vitor Pereira responds to rumours about Willian's future amid interest from Fulham.
Barcelona to activate fourth lever in bid to register new signings
Barcelona will activate the fourth lever by selling off more shares in Barca Studios.
