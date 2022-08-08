ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Manchester United 'offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata' with Erik ten Hag 'in the market for a striker who would be happy with a bench role' behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish striker has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A giants Juventus, though Atletico have no plans to let him go on loan again, and would prefer to let him go on a permanent deal.
Daily Mail

Liverpool are ready to reward 19-year-old Harvey Elliott with a new deal at Anfield - despite him only penning fresh terms 12 months ago - with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp keen to extend his young midfielder's stay past 2026

Liverpool are set to hand youngster Harvey Elliott with a new long-term contract as a reward for the progress he has made since stepping into Jurgen Klopp's first-team. The 19-year-old signed his latest contract with the club just 12 months ago but will now be handed a fresh deal as Liverpool seek to tie the attacker down to a period of longevity at Anfield.
Yardbarker

“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures

The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
