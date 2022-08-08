Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Woman Killed in Early Tuesday Morning Crash
One person was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 20,000 block of County Road 75. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 3:15 Tuesday morning. They found that a car had traveled off...
Police investigating fatal crash involving semi on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 270 on the east side of Columbus Wednesday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near East Livingston Avenue. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation the...
cleveland19.com
2 drivers die in Richland County crash
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
2 killed in head-on crash in Richland County
BLOOMING GROVE, Ohio — Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on State Route 13 in Richland County Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. At around 6:19 a.m. Monday, OSHP officials said a northbound 1997 Buick LeSabre driven by 33-year-old Sandusky resident Charmeka Sherman veered left of the center line and struck a 2016 Dodge minivan operated by 37-year-old Brian Hall of Wakeman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Galion Inquirer
Two killed in motorcyle crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY- On August 7, 2022 at 1:36 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Office along with Jefferson TWP Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. It was determined that Gary Sprague, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd. with passenger Rachel Crawford, of Sandusky, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague failed to negotiate a curve, and went into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Timothy McDaniel, of Galion, who was traveling eastbound on Leesville Rd. on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced deceased at the scene by Crawford County Coroner. Crawford was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. The crash still remains under investigation.
Knox Pages
Man charged in Knox County crash that killed mother, injured 3 family members
MOUNT VERNON -- The man accused of causing a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 1 that killed a Mount Vernon mother and left her husband and two of her children critically injured has been charged with four felonies, according to Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville. Vince G. Arthur, 36, of Rineyville,...
myfox28columbus.com
"Don't let it happen to you," family's warning after woman hit, killed by drunk driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother, wife, and friend were gone in a split second after authorities said a drunk driver hit and killed her. "Every day with her was the best moment of my life," Levi O'Rourke said. Levi said the crash happened in the blink of an...
peakofohio.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash outside of Lakeview
A Lakeview man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Stokes Township, Saturday night around 11 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Michael Vogler, 57, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 235 North, near Township Road 240, when he approached a curve, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail.
myfox28columbus.com
16-year-old suspect in deadly east Columbus shooting arrested by Columbus SWAT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT officers arrested Kyrim A. Curenton, 16, on Wednesday on warrants for reckless homicide and having weapons under disability, police said. Curenton was wanted in the shooting death of Lelia...
Investigators find 3 dead dogs, 25 more in cages in Ashland County home
Sheriff's deputies and humane agents are investigating after 25 dogs were seized from a home in Ashland County.
peakofohio.com
Drunk Waynesfield woman crashes into local gas station
A drunk Waynesfield woman crashed her vehicle into a local gas station Monday night around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called out to RD Holder Oil Company gas station, located at 706 West Sandusky Avenue. They saw a black Kia Optima resting against the southwest corner of the building with heavy damage on both the building and vehicle.
myfox28columbus.com
3 suspects in deadly northeast Columbus robbery, shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all three suspects in a deadly robbery on the northeast side in late June are now in custody. On June 25, police said two people were shot during a robbery on Argyle Drive. Neal Smith, 24 was killed in the shooting and a 34-year-old woman was injured.
Defendant in death of Bluffton police officer sentenced in Medina County
MEDINA — One of three men who were inside the vehicle that struck and killed a Bluffton police officer during a high-speed chase earlier this year was sentenced Monday to two years in prison by a Medina County judge. Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was sentenced on charges of...
Barn fire that injured firefighter ruled arson
A reward is now being offered for information after a barn fire in Huron County that injured a firefighter has been ruled arson.
myfox28columbus.com
Robert Edwards: Detective cites 'stuff the TV shows are made of' in cold-case arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators on Tuesday spoke about the cold-case arrest of a suspected killer, saying he might be linked to other crimes. Robert Edwards, now 67, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 30-year-old Alma Lake in Urbancrest in 1991. Lake's naked body was dumped off the...
myfox28columbus.com
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly shooting behind a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood has been arrested and charged with murder. Dwann Anderson, 44, is charged with murder in the death of Tyreece Jefferson, 40, according to court documents. Jefferson was shot and killed behind the...
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested on Assault Charge
A Kenton man was arrested after an incident in the city early Monday morning. According to the report, at around 12:30 Monday morning officers took an on station report about an assault. After an investigation, 35 year old Derrick Houtz was arrested. He is currently being held at the Multi...
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport
ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
peakofohio.com
Drunk Zanesfield man receives ten charges following traffic stop
A drunk driver was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop on Carter Avenue Friday night around 11:30. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle commit a marked lanes violation on South Main Street. Officers ran the plate and it came back expired. The vehicle turned left onto Carter Avenue and pulled to the right side of the road, near the curb, blocking a driveway to a business.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
