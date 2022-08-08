ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Houlahan Celebrates Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs

Representatives of the Divine Nine, SBA officials, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan meet in West Chester to discuss ways to reduce the Black wealth gap (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — Monday evening, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) hosted officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to celebrate and build on the historic agreement between the two entities to reduce the Black wealth gap through entrepreneurship. The NPHC is comprised of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also called the “Divine Nine.”
Forbes Names Unisys to America’s Best Employers for Women List

BLUE BELL, PA — Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced Forbes recently recognized the company in its 2022 America’s Best Employers for Women list. The annual ranking identifies leading companies that support the personal and professional development of women and have women at the executive and board levels. Unisys is ranked in the top 20 of the 400 companies on the list.
ECRI Announces Healthcare Supply Chain Award Winners for 2022

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — ECRI, an independent, nonprofit health services organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision makers worldwide, recently announced the winners of its eleventh annual Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award. This annual award recognizes U.S. healthcare organizations for achieving excellence in overall spend management and adopting best practice solutions into their supply chain processes.
EPAM Achieves Elite Tier Partner Status with Snowflake

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) announced that it recently achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. “We couldn’t be more excited or proud of our entire data practice for achieving Elite Services Partner status with Snowflake. A special thanks goes out to our customers who trusted us to successfully lead their data projects and the broader EPAM Snowflake community for supporting our organization to make this happen,” said Valentin Tsitlik, Head of Data and Analytics Practice at EPAM. “Our ongoing commitment to broadening the reach of our Snowflake capabilities demonstrates we are a leading global player that helps customers build and drive their businesses forward with data.”
Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) recently announced the granting of inducement awards to twelve new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company.
AMETEK Announces Appointment of Suzanne Stefany to Board of Directors

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced that its Board of Directors recently appointed Suzanne Stefany as a new director of the Company. Ms. Stefany is a Partner at PJT Partners, an investment bank headquartered in New York City, where she serves as an advisor to leading global multi-industry companies, advising, and executing on complex strategic and capital market transactions.
Relocating to Pennsylvania? LISA HOME MORTGAGE Can Provide Flexible Finance Options

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The housing market in Pennsylvania has become a hot commodity as droves of buyers relocate from New York City to Philadelphia, its surrounding suburbs, and Pittsburgh. New York City is coping with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, new variants, and contending with the current rental costs, which are at an all-time high. While New Yorkers are a tough breed, loyal to their hometown, many are now enjoying the benefits of homeownership in Pennsylvania.
Malvern Bancorp Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Operating Results

PAOLI, PA — Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), has reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income amounted to $1.8 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted common share, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 5.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with 4.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Two PA Facilities and 5 People Indicted for Healthcare Fraud

PITTSBURGH, PA — Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.
Sungard AS Announces Successful Bid for a Majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network Business

WAYNE, PA — Sungard Availability Services recently announced that, subject to court approval, it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers to acquire a majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network business. The transaction with 365 Data Centers is subject to court approval and customary closing conditions. The hearing by the court to approve the Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers is scheduled for August 24, 2022. The Company expects the transaction to close this fall.
TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. TELA Bio’s management will be participating virtually in the Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on Monday, August 15th, 2022. TELA Bio’s management is also scheduled to present...
Frontage Laboratories Completes Acquisition of Frontage Clinical Services Inc.

EXTON, PA — Frontage Laboratories, Inc. recently completed the acquisition of Frontage Clinical Services Inc., a clinical Phase I-IIa business located in Secaucus, NJ. Frontage Clinical provides a complete suite of services from study design to the delivery of final reports. This completed acquisition reportedly allows future investment in and enhancement of our current capabilities and service offerings as well as expansion into new study areas including studies in specialty patient populations.
Ricoh Launches New Pro VC70000e Platform

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. recently announced the launch of RICOH Pro VC70000e, the newest model within its award-winning continuous feed portfolio. This latest addition boasts advanced hardware, software and workflow enhancements including Ricoh’s proprietary undercoating technology, which allows printers to produce photo books, luxury catalogs, and more with the sharpness and precision required for such high-end applications. With this platform, offset and digital printers can take on more jobs, because they can now support a broader substrate range without sacrificing quality or performance thanks to Ricoh’s optional undercoating process.
EnerSys Sets Climate Neutrality Goals

— EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) this week announced the Company’s goals of achieving Scope 1 greenhouse gas neutrality by 2040 and Scope 2 neutrality by 2050 as part of its commitment to building a sustainable future, everywhere for everyone. As a manufacturer of energy storage products EnerSys enables the more...
Shop the Living for Giving Event: Give Back While You Shop this Fall

WEST CHESTER, PA — QVC and the Housewares Charity Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the home and housewares industry, have joined forces once again to present Living for Giving, a cross-platform shopping event to support Feeding America®. Following a successful campaign in 2021, the second annual Living for Giving features national name brand houseware products at discounted prices* and directs 70%** of the purchase price to benefit Feeding America’s efforts to fight hunger through a network of food banks in communities across the U.S. Living for Giving is now live on all QVC TV, digital, streaming and social platforms and runs through October 28.
