NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) announced that it recently achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. “We couldn’t be more excited or proud of our entire data practice for achieving Elite Services Partner status with Snowflake. A special thanks goes out to our customers who trusted us to successfully lead their data projects and the broader EPAM Snowflake community for supporting our organization to make this happen,” said Valentin Tsitlik, Head of Data and Analytics Practice at EPAM. “Our ongoing commitment to broadening the reach of our Snowflake capabilities demonstrates we are a leading global player that helps customers build and drive their businesses forward with data.”

NEWTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO