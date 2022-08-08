ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

94.5 PST

Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon

I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Easton, PA
Easton, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Alfie's Kitchen closes in Forks Township after 5 years

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Alfie's Kitchen, a restaurant at Park Plaza in Forks Township, has closed after about five years of serving meals. "We have made a decision to close Alfie's Kitchen," the restaurant said on its Facebook page. "We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
lvpnews.com

LHS Class of ‘72 marks 50th

Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Shop is Top Sandwich Spot in the State

Yelp has shared their picks for the Top sandwich spots in every state ( ). It was compiled in time for August which is National Sandwich Month. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning sandwich. Those were then ranked by the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the dish.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Plans for Meadows Road Bridge Replacement to Be Unveiled

Plans for a replacement span for the former Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township are scheduled to be presented to Lower Saucon Township Council and members of the public later this month. According to an Aug. 3 letter from PennDOT Engineering District 5 Acting District Executive-Design Scott Vottero, officials...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders

Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
ALLENTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Three state highways to close for pipe replacement in Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Wismer Road/Carversville Road, Geigel Hill Road and Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Thursday, August 11, from 7 a.mj. to 4 p.m., Wismer Road/Carversville...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Woman rescued from island in Lehigh River in Mahoning

A woman rafter was successfully rescued after being stranded on an island in the Lehigh River in Mahoning Township Tuesday afternoon. Township fire Chief Mark Ebbert said the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the Lehigh River north of the Packerton Yards section. “We were told a female was stranded...
LEHIGHTON, PA
