Memorable moments from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
The Commonwealth Games draws to a close on Monday after a fortnight of captivating sport in Birmingham.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the standout moments of the 2022 Games.

Golden Oldies

George Miller became the oldest Commonwealth gold medallist in the Games’ history after winning the para-bowls mixed pairs final.

The 75-year-old is the lead director for partially-sighted partner Melanie Inness and they brought home gold for Scotland after beating Wales in the B2/B3 final.

He surpassed Scottish team-mate Rosemary Lenton, who briefly held the title for 24 hours, after the 72-year-old won the women’s pairs B6-B8 final with Pauline Wilson.

Ecstasy for Emikova

Ekimova took England’s first gold in the all-round event (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Marfa Emikova won England’s first gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics to win the all-round title. The 17-year-old had won a team bronze medal alongside Saffron Severn and Alice Leaper on the opening day but managed to seal all-round gold after topping the leaderboard in the hoops and clubs event.

Peaty pride

It was a mixed Games for Peaty, who was competing 10 weeks after suffering a freak training accident in which he broke his foot.

He finished fourth in the 100 metre breaststroke event to end an eight-year unbeaten run in the event.

However, the triple Olympic champion bounced back to win gold in the 50 metre distance 48 hours later, the only event that was missing from his impressive collection of major medals.

800 metre madness

Mary Moraa won gold a remarkable race in a dramatic night on the track in the women’s 800 metres.

The Kenyan set the pace in the first lap before dropping to the back just after the bell.

She moved back through the field but was still fourth going into the home straight but a stunning late burst saw her claim a remarkable win in one minute 57.07 seconds.

England’s Keely Hodgkinson took silver while Scotland’s Laura Muir settled for bronze.

Hockey hopefuls win gold

England women’s hockey won gold for the very first time after beating Australia 2-1 at the University of Birmingham Hockey Centre.

Holly Hunt and Tess Howard both struck in the second-quarter for England before Ambrosia Malone scored a consolation for the Hockeyroos in the final 20 seconds.

The hosts put in a dominant performance against Australia, who have won four Commonwealth Games hockey tournaments, while England can now add a gold to their three previous silver medals.

newschain

Will Smeed becomes first batter to hit ton in Hundred during Birmingham win

Will Smeed hit the first century in The Hundred as Birmingham Phoenix thrashed reigning champions Southern Brave by 53 runs at Edgbaston. On NHS Heroes Night in Birmingham, with workers and support staff invited along as a thank you for their brilliant work, a 14,000 crowd was royally entertained as Smeed blazed an unbeaten 101 off 50 balls to lift his side to 176 for four.
SPORTS
Reuters

Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
WORLD
newschain

Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard. Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

