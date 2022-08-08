Read full article on original website
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
Excessive Bacteria in the Small Intestine in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Excessive bacteria in the small intestine in dogs causes weight loss and pooping problems. The condition happens when a dog has digestive issues. The post Excessive Bacteria in the Small Intestine in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
Eye Displacement in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Eye displacement in dogs can result in one or both of the eyes moving forward. Usually, a trauma is the cause of the condition. The post Eye Displacement in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
Long COVID-19 and other chronic respiratory conditions after viral infections may stem from an overactive immune response in the lungs
Viruses that cause respiratory diseases like the flu and COVID-19 can lead to mild to severe symptoms within the first few weeks of infection. These symptoms typically resolve within a few more weeks, sometimes with the help of treatment if severe. However, some people go on to experience persistent symptoms that last several months to years. Why and how respiratory diseases can develop into chronic conditions like long COVID-19 are still unclear. I am a doctoral student working in the Sun Lab at the University of Virginia. We study how the immune system sometimes goes awry after fighting off viral infections....
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Mom's Itchy Hands Turned Out To Be Symptom of Rare, Terminal Cancer
A mother of three has been diagnosed with a rare, terminal cancer after putting her unusual symptom of itchy hands down to an oven cleaning product. Maria Barry, 58, is from the U.K., and may only have six months left to live if she cannot access treatment for her rare bile duct cancer, which isn't yet available on the country's National Health Service (NHS).
Dad, 39, started having 'migraines.' It turned out to be brain cancer
Ryan Russell was a self-described “super healthy” athletic dad of three who was enjoying personal and professional success. But then the mystery headaches began. They felt like severe migraines, he recalled. Starting in April, the pattern would be similar every time: Russell would drop his son off at school in the morning, work out and feel the pain coming on.
Preventing Moles From Turning Into Melanoma
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing various duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives our skin, eyes, and hair color. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
Bile duct cancer symptoms: From itchy and cracked hands to loss of appetite
Bile duct cancer is a rare type of cancer that develops in the tubes that connect the liver and gallbladder to the small bowel. Between 25 and 30 per cent people with the cancer survive for 1 year or more after they are diagnosed, while 15 per cent survive for 5 years or more, according to Cancer Research UK.
Sore throat the most common Covid symptom, data suggests
A sore throat might be the top symptom that suggests someone has coronavirus, according to new data.The next most prevalent symptoms are headache and blocked nose, the Zoe Covid study has suggested.The figures indicate the next most common signs are a cough, hoarse voice, sneezing, fatigue and muscle aches.However, symptoms such as a fever or loss of smell – which were once considered some of the most characteristic signs of the virus – were among the least reported symptoms.The top symptoms to keep an eye on include sore throat, blocked nose and dry coughProfessor Tim SpectorAccording to the study, as...
Fourth patient seemingly cured of HIV
A man who has lived with HIV since the 1980s seems to have been cured in only the fourth such case, say doctors. He was given a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer leukaemia from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus. The 66-year-old, who does not...
First patient to try revolutionary new cancer therapy is in remission
A new cancer therapy has proven successful, as the therapy’s first patient has been in remission since June of 2021. The patient, John Hornsby Sr. was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. After a decade of treatments, Hornsby Sr. looked to be out of options, until Dr. Jim Essell suggested a clinical trial with a more targeted approach against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The results were amazing.
Excess Magnesium in the Blood in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Excess magnesium in the blood in dogs can lead to muscle and nerve impulse issues. In some cases, the condition can cause a heart attack. The post Excess Magnesium in the Blood in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
Mom, 59, Discovered Strange Lump On Her Thigh During Lockdown And Thought It Was A Cyst: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Jennifer Baker, 59, was diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma after finding a strange lump on her thigh. Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare and fast-spreading type of skin cancer, and in Baker’s case, it was caught early enough to be removed. The surgery also removed additional tissue around Baker’s cyst. And although she’s been cleared of cancer, Baker still needs to get CT scans every three months as a precaution.
Cystic Fibrosis vs. Asthma: What Are the Differences?
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare genetic condition that affects the way the body produces mucus. While it mainly affects the respiratory tract, causing difficulty breathing, it also affects other body organs. Asthma is a condition in which the airways become narrowed and inflamed. Asthma causes breathing difficulty but does...
Oldest patient yet cured of HIV after receiving stem cell transplant
The oldest patient yet has been cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant for leukemia, researchers reported on Wednesday. While the transplant was planned to treat the now 66-year-old’s leukemia, the doctors also sought a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes Aids, a mechanism that first worked to cure the “Berlin patient”, Timothy Ray Brown, in 2007.
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
Monoclonal antibody reduces asthma attacks in urban youth
A monoclonal antibody, mepolizumab, decreased asthma attacks by 27% in Black and Hispanic children and adolescents who have a form of severe asthma, are prone to asthma attacks and live in low-income urban neighborhoods, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. This population has been underrepresented in previous clinical trials of asthma therapeutics. The findings were published today in the journal The Lancet.
