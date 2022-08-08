ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler temps for Puget Sound, lightning threat across Washington

SEATTLE - We're forecasting noticeably cooler temperatures across the Puget Sound lowlands today. The lightning threat is also spiking, and unfortunately this is elevating fire danger (especially in Eastern Washington). In the map below, everyone in light green is facing a chance for relatively weak thunderstorms and small hail today....
WASHINGTON STATE
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
OHIO STATE
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
