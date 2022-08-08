Read full article on original website
Cooler temps for Puget Sound, lightning threat across Washington
SEATTLE - We're forecasting noticeably cooler temperatures across the Puget Sound lowlands today. The lightning threat is also spiking, and unfortunately this is elevating fire danger (especially in Eastern Washington). In the map below, everyone in light green is facing a chance for relatively weak thunderstorms and small hail today....
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field
The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
Heat advisory issued for Lehigh Valley through Monday. Heat index could hit 101, officials warn
The Lehigh Valley is in for a steamy start to the new week, according to the National Weather Service. The local heat index will peak around 101 and 100 degrees Sunday and Monday afternoon, respectively, according to the weather service. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Thousands without power amid stifling heat
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey were without power Tuesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 90s during the latest heat wave to hit the state. The outage was caused by a downed high voltage line along Route 80, according to Jersey Central Power & Light...
Southeast Michigan forecast: Heavy rainfall, storms, then bye-bye humidity
Southeast Michigan has sweated through intensely hot, muggy weather since mid-July, but the humidity will finally be coming to an end after intense rains push through the state on Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned on Sunday that the severe heavy rainfall was headed into metro Detroit due...
West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
Miserable Forecast Says New Jersey’s Winter 2022-2023 Will Be Bad
It has been a really hot summer here in New Jersey. We have had our share of heatwaves and humidity and heat index woes all summer. There’s good news and there’s bad news about New Jersey weather. The good news is that cold weather is on the way. The bad news is we have to wait until winter to get it.
Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; What does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
Next week kicks off with ‘oppressive heat,’ but showers will offer some drought relief
High temperatures and humidity continue Sunday and Monday, with thunderstorms and rain due by midweek. The Boston area will remain under a heat advisory through Monday night, but cooler temps and scattered thunderstorms will offer a much-needed break from Massachusetts’ severe drought. The recent heat wave and high humidity...
Power outage hits hundreds in downtown Easton on a sweltering night
Power was out for some in downtown Easton on a sweltering Monday evening while the Lehigh Valley dealt with a persistent heat wave. As of 8 p.m., Met-Ed reported equipment damage knocked out power to 100 to 500 customers near Centre Square. The company estimated power would be back by 11 p.m.
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
wlvr.org
Wawa’s 2nd Pa. drive-through location to be built in Lower Macungie
A drive-thru Wawa location is coming to the Lehigh Valley. The Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners granted preliminary and final land development approval last month for the location which is set to open at Trexler Business Center on Hamilton Boulevard in a site that is currently vacant. It will be...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Roads remain closed after record-breaking rains flood Death Valley National Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
