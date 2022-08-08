ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville area sees 19% plummet in home sales

The Nashville area saw 3,459 home closings in July, a 19 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021. According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, there were 2,682 sales pending at the end of July, compared to 3,365 pending sales following the same month last year.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Gresham Smith founder dies at 88

Gresham Smith founder dies at 88

Gresham Smith co-founder Batey Gresham Jr. has died at the age of 88, the Nashville architecture firm announced Tuesday. Gresham and Flem Smith Jr. founded the firm in 1967, counting the newly established Hospital Corporation of America as an early client. Gresham attended Auburn University and worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before establishing the firm.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Gentry statue, downtown demonstration ordinance on docket at latest Franklin BOMA meeting

Members of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday night to approve a couple of key agenda items that will have an impact on the downtown district. One was on a resolution to support the plan to install a statue of the late Jimmy Gentry on a bench along the wall adjacent to Franklin’s Historic Presbyterian Church, a site where Gentry and many other Williamson County residents waited on the bus that would take them to military service during World War II.
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive

Without Davidson County Community Corrections, Brandon “Lane” Gomez figures he’d be in prison or dead. The 37-year-old Nashville man was strung out on heroin and fentanyl for about a decade, arrested for felony theft to feed his habit 43 times and convicted 28 times when – fortunately, he says – a judge gave him the […] The post Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE
nashvillelifestyles.com

Women in Business 2022: Kelly Sutton

Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I talk about all the things...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Industry vets launch new Brentwood bank

Two Nashville-area banking industry veterans are teaming on the establishment of Sonata Bank, a new financial institution based in Brentwood. Dan Dellinger will serve as president and CEO of Sonata while Farzin Ferdowsi will chair Sonata’s board of directors. It is their third time working together, after they helped found Reliant Bank and collaborated on Premier Bank.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble set for Sept. 9

The Huff Project's third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble will be taking place on Sept. 9. The Huff Project was founded in 2018 by Centennial high school teacher and former professional baseball player Stephen Huff, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer at the age of 29. This...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Fire and Rescue names Lt. Cody Johnson 2022 Firefighter of the Year

Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. Cody Johnson has been named the department's 2022 Firefighter of the Year. "With over 15 years of service to Brentwood, Lt. Johnson has constantly demonstrated a sincere passion for the department, the community, and the fire service as a whole," BFR said in a social media post.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

BGA alum Bennett ready to make comeback with Virginia football

It's been a long road for Battle Ground Academy alum Chico Bennett Jr. to find himself back on a Virginia football field. After transferring to BGA for his junior and senior seasons after playing at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, Bennett decided to commit to Georgia Tech to play outside linebacker for the Yellowjackets.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Fire Department collecting school supplies for Kentucky flood victims

The Spring Hill Fire Department have joined Maury County Public Schools in collecting school supplies for students who have been impacted by widespread flooding across Kentucky. That flooding has killed at least 28 people across five counties, including three deaths in Perry County. Robinson Elementary sustained extensive damage, while The...
MAURY COUNTY, TN

