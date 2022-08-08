Read full article on original website
Carlo Ancelotti responds to calls for Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid coach has backed Karim Benzema to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after latest star display in UEFA Super Cup.
Inter launch 2022/23 away kit with unique world map design
Inter launch their 2022/23 away kit which features a world map design.
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Gerard Pique offers Barcelona huge wage gesture ahead of further cuts
Gerard Pique will take another Barcelona pay cut to help club register new signings & contract renewals.
Carabao Cup second round draw: Leeds face Barnsley; Leicester head to Stockport
Confirmed Carabao Cup second round draw - including ties for Leeds, Leicester, Wolves, Newcastle, Everton & more.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
Millie Bright signs three-year contract extension with Chelsea
Millie Bright has signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea until 2025.
Timo Werner bids farewell to Chelsea on social media ahead of RB Leipzig return
Timo Werner has posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans on social media as he prepares to rejoin RB Leipzig.
West Ham squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23
The confirmed squad numbers for West Ham during the 2022/23 season.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
Raul de Tomas: Espanyol CEO hints at possible transfer amid Real Madrid and Bayern links
Espanyol CEO Mao Ye has said that while he intends to keep in-demand striker Raul de Tomas, he couldn't guarantee that he will stay.
Matthew Hoppe completes transfer from Mallorca to Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of American forward Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca, the club announced Wednesday.
Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea spell has left anger inside me
Romelu Lukaku has revealed that his disappointing return to Chelsea has left him angry and determined to prove his worth at Inter.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City
Chelsea growing in confidence over Wesley Fofana transfer
Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
WSL transfer window: Summer 2022 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2022 summer window.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd offered Morata; Arsenal hold Tonali talks
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Alvaro Morata, Ismaila Sarr, Bernardo Silva, Memphis Depay, Sandro Tonali and more.
Man City predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Etihad.
