ECRI Announces Healthcare Supply Chain Award Winners for 2022
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — ECRI, an independent, nonprofit health services organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision makers worldwide, recently announced the winners of its eleventh annual Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award. This annual award recognizes U.S. healthcare organizations for achieving excellence in overall spend management and adopting best practice solutions into their supply chain processes.
Two PA Facilities and 5 People Indicted for Healthcare Fraud
PITTSBURGH, PA — Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.
Houlahan Celebrates Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs
Representatives of the Divine Nine, SBA officials, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan meet in West Chester to discuss ways to reduce the Black wealth gap (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — Monday evening, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) hosted officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to celebrate and build on the historic agreement between the two entities to reduce the Black wealth gap through entrepreneurship. The NPHC is comprised of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also called the “Divine Nine.”
Relocating to Pennsylvania? LISA HOME MORTGAGE Can Provide Flexible Finance Options
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The housing market in Pennsylvania has become a hot commodity as droves of buyers relocate from New York City to Philadelphia, its surrounding suburbs, and Pittsburgh. New York City is coping with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, new variants, and contending with the current rental costs, which are at an all-time high. While New Yorkers are a tough breed, loyal to their hometown, many are now enjoying the benefits of homeownership in Pennsylvania.
Shusterman Applauds End to Waitlists for Vocational Rehabilitation Services
PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, is applauding the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s decision to end waitlists for all significantly disabled and non-significantly disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation services. “As co-chair of the Autism and Intellectual Disabilities Caucus and a member of the state...
Southern Chester County Regional Police Department Seeks Part-Time Officer
LANDENBERG, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced it is currently seeking candidates for the position of a part-time police officer. This is a great opportunity for those who are looking to start or continue their career in law enforcement. The Department is responsible for providing law enforcement and peacekeeping services to New Garden Township, West Grove Borough and Avondale Borough.
Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced the recent promotion of Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.
Chester County Representative Applauds Energy Transfer Partners Conviction
MALVERN, PA — State Rep. Kristine Howard, D-Chester, said recently that she was pleased to see Sunoco Pipeline LP, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer, convicted of criminal charges related to its conduct during the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline, which crosses through Chester County. According to the...
Swedesford Road Closure Begins August 22 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Swedesford Road will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Britt Road beginning Monday, August 22, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Monday, September 12.
AMETEK Announces Appointment of Suzanne Stefany to Board of Directors
BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced that its Board of Directors recently appointed Suzanne Stefany as a new director of the Company. Ms. Stefany is a Partner at PJT Partners, an investment bank headquartered in New York City, where she serves as an advisor to leading global multi-industry companies, advising, and executing on complex strategic and capital market transactions.
Sungard AS Announces Successful Bid for a Majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network Business
WAYNE, PA — Sungard Availability Services recently announced that, subject to court approval, it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers to acquire a majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network business. The transaction with 365 Data Centers is subject to court approval and customary closing conditions. The hearing by the court to approve the Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers is scheduled for August 24, 2022. The Company expects the transaction to close this fall.
Passage Bio to Present at 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) announced it will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the upcoming 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference being held from August 9-10, 2022. Format: Panel Discussion. Title: Headspace – Updates in CNS Gene Therapy. Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Forbes Names Unisys to America’s Best Employers for Women List
BLUE BELL, PA — Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced Forbes recently recognized the company in its 2022 America’s Best Employers for Women list. The annual ranking identifies leading companies that support the personal and professional development of women and have women at the executive and board levels. Unisys is ranked in the top 20 of the 400 companies on the list.
Chester County-based Biotechnology Company Highlights Important Milestones During Business Update
MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc.(NASDAQ: OCGN) reported financial results Friday for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a general business update. “The second quarter was marked by several important milestones,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “On the vaccine front, we continued to work diligently with our co-development partner, Bharat Biotech, to ensure we execute our planned clinical and commercial objectives for COVAXIN™ – a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.”
Financial Advisors: Learn from Mr. Krabs’ Mistakes
The new campaign showcases Mr. Krabs, a beloved crustacean and small business owner, within Envestnet's Next-Gen Client Portal. BERWYN, PA — Envestnet is partnering with Nickelodeon to take a closer look at SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Mr. Krabs’ imagined finances in their latest omnichannel brand campaign. The new digital interactive campaign features clips of Mr. Krabs’ experiences as a small business owner that serve as entertaining examples of being a proprietor. Envestnet empowers financial advisors to serve as heroes who help their clients live an Intelligent Financial Life™ through its connected financial wellness ecosystem.
Nocopi Technologies Enters Into Private Placement to Further Increase Cash Position
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP) announced recently that on August 1, 2022, the company entered into a stock purchase agreement in connection with a private placement for total gross proceeds of $3.5 million. The Purchase Agreement reportedly provides for the issuance of an...
Brian Manifor Appointed Firearms Acquisitions and Promotions Specialist at Morphy Auctions
DENVER, PA — Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions, recently announced the appointment of Brian Manifor to the full-time position of Firearms Acquisitions & Promotions Specialist. For the past four years, Manifor has served as a consultant to Morphy’s, utilizing his exceptional knowledge of Gold Rush, Western and Indian relics and art.
85-Year-Old Sold Dangerous “Yellow Man” Pills Through eBay and Twitter
PHILADELPHIA, PA —United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that William Merlino, 85, of Mays Landing, NJ, was convicted Monday at trial of selling misbranded drugs online, arising from his scheme to sell a toxic industrial chemical as a weight-loss drug which he manufactured in a lab in his home.
Hill International Selected for Two Landmark Projects in Abu Dhabi
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced it was recently selected by Aldar Properties, PJSC, to provide project management support for two landmark projects in Abu Dhabi, UAE: Phase 1 The Grove Project and Phase 2 of the Al-Reeman residences and Reeman Living. The Grove Project encompasses The...
Weekend Closure of Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia Motorists to Be Detoured
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Conrail is planning to close Aramingo Avenue between Castor Avenue and Butler Street from 5:00 PM Saturday, August 13, to 5:00 AM Monday, August 15, for track replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the weekend closure, Aramingo Avenue motorists will be directed to...
