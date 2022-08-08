Read full article on original website
London church to remove mural with ‘unfortunate’ Grenfell connotations
Church of England court ruling grants permission for removal of artwork at St Peter’s in Morden
BBC
Feltham: Homes evacuated as crews tackle west London blaze
About 60 people have been evacuated from their homes as fire crews tackled a blaze in west London. Emergency services were called to Hereford Road in Feltham where trees, undergrowth and decking were alight at the rear of properties. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews had managed to stop flames...
Islington floods: Residents stuck in their homes by ‘tsunami’ floods caused by broken water main
RESIDENTS are trapped in their homes after a broken water main caused a "tsunami" on a busy street. Shocking pictures show a sea of water gushing through Holloway in North London after a water pipe bust. Hornsey Road this morning turned into a fast moving river with people on their...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach
A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
Ashley Cole describes the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when gang of home raiders threatened to cut off his fingers as 'chillingly ruthless' robber who also stole £3.5m tiara is jailed for 30 years
Former England footballer Ashley Cole has said the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when a gang of men smashed their way into his home, tied him up and threatened to cut off his fingers 'will never leave me'. Kurtis Dilks, 35, was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court today...
Time Out Global
Don’t panic, but the source of the Thames has dried up
If you’ve ventured into a London park recently, you’ll know that the ground has been frazzled by the sun and dried out to brown dust. Now there are warnings of imminent hosepipe bans and a reduction of the capital’s water supply. Whatever next? Well, the source of the River Thames is the drought’s next casualty.
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Home Office grants baby stranded in Jamaica leave to come to UK
Home Office does U-turn and grants baby visa 24 hours after Guardian revealed family’s plight
Archie Battersbee: mother says life support to be removed at 11am Wednesday
The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee has said his life support treatment will be removed at 11am on Wednesday, hours after a last-minute attempt to postpone the hospital taking action was rejected by the UK’s supreme court “with a heavy heart”. On Monday, the court of appeal...
U.K.・
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
BBC
Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains
A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
AOL Corp
Queen Elizabeth II Skips Balmoral Castle Welcome Amid Mobility Issues
Taking a break. Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly pressed pause on her traditional welcome at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Instead of hosting the usual public arrival at the Highlands estate, the 96-year-old monarch will be welcomed privately as she continues to experience discomfort and mobility challenges. The queen is typically met with a small ceremony when she goes to her summer home, with Scottish soldiers and fans of the royal family gathering at the gates.
CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East Sussex
Police are searching for a gang of girls who stole croissants and hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Hove, East Sussex, on 18 July.This CCTV footage shows the group going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display, as well as stealing the baked products.The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Denmark Villas next to Hove train station.Sussex Police have released the video in an appeal to track them down.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hosepipe ban: Households in Kent and Sussex told to limit water useRoyal Mint celebrates launch of new gold bar by presenting one to new Hindu templePet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New York
BBC
Highlands and Moray churches at risk of closure
Church of Scotland has proposed closing 26 churches in its Inverness Presbytery area. Under the draft plans, sites in Inverness, Nairn and Forres are at risk. Church of Scotland said the moves formed part of its wider five-year Mission Plan. The plans are to be subject to further discussions and...
BBC
River Thames: Gloucestershire drought is a warning, experts say
The source of the River Thames has dried up so much that there are no signs of aquatic life for 10 miles, experts say. It comes after weeks of dry weather and record-breaking temperatures across the UK. The source of the Thames has moved east from Kemble, Gloucestershire, to beyond...
BBC
Wildfire callouts continue across Cornwall
Cornwall's Fire Service has had another busy day dealing with outdoor fires as the hot weather continues. Nine fire units were sent to a wildfire that reignited at St Hilary, Penzance, on Wednesday afternoon. About 250 square metres (2,690 sq ft) of gorse, woodland and thick grass was alight. Five...
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
BBC
BBC Springwatch's Wild Ken Hill 'recovering well' after fire
The manager of a nature reserve that caught fire due to extreme heat says "a lot more" must be done to tackle climate change. During the July heatwave, Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk lost 33 hectares of habitat. The site, which has been a base for BBC Springwatch, lost a...
