Daily Beast

The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations

It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
DUXBURY, MA
The Independent

Massive swarm of jellyfish surround boat off Israel’s coast

Swarms of jellyfish have turned up in waters off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, with the climate crisis being named as one possible reason for the boom.Footage shared by the country’s nature and parks authority shows aerial footage of the gelatinous creatures surrounding one boat, off the coast of Haifa, a city in the north.There are worries the jellyfish could clog up the desalination plants used to supplement Isreal’s water supply.“They cause real damage here. You can definitely say that global warming contributes to these massive swarms,” a spokesperson from the nature and parks authority said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inflation and cost of living crisis: Why is everything more expensive?Joe Biden awarded Israeli Presidential Medal of HonourJoe Biden arrives in Israel for start of Middle East tour
ANIMALS
Tracey Folly

Woman shocked by an impromptu reunion with her long lost love on a ferry boat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A dear family member never got over her first boyfriend. When they broke up in the 1960s, she thought she would never see him again. Then one day, she found herself on the same ferry boat as her lost love, and they spent the entire day together reliving their youth... and their romance.
yankodesign.com

Canoa is a boat-shaped lounge chair that rocks you to the soothing waves of the sea

There are things and elements in nature that immediately make us comfortable and at ease, even just by thinking about them. A blowing breeze, the gentle pitter-patter of rain, and the rocking motion of waves are just some of the most popular examples that are easily replicated inside houses these days. Controlled fans can make you feel like a breeze is flowing through your room, while meditation music often includes sounds of rain or rivers. Recreating waves might be a bit harder, but a properly designed rocking chair could actually fit the bill. This lounge chair does, in fact, try to deliver that soothing experience, but its ties to the sea go beyond its rocking motion.
HOME & GARDEN
Atlas Obscura

Meet the Woman Who Made a Historic Swim in Shark-Infested Waters

By day, Lauren Tischendorf, 39, is a special education assistant principal in Sydney, Australia. But, outside of work hours, Tischendorf swims, a lot. Just about every day, Tischendorf dives into the Pacific Ocean as part of an intense open-water swimming regime she’s maintained for years. And in 2021, Tischendorf set her sights on something that had never been done before—to become the first woman to circumnavigate the shark-infested waters around Lord Howe Island.
SWIMMING & SURFING

