Read full article on original website
Related
California Spearfisherman Jumps Off Boat To Swim With Basking Shark, Panics When He Finds It Might Be A Great White
I mean, come on man you’re just asking for it here. It’s no different than someone walking up to a bison, bear or any of the stupid tourists that go to Yellowstone National Park or any other for that matter. If you don’t go looking for trouble it won’t happen.
Um, Did This Humpback Whale Just Swallow Two Kayakers Whole? This Viral Video Has Us Shook
In a world where celebrity death hoaxes and fake pregnancy rumors are popping up left and right, it's hard to tell what is even real on the internet anymore. That said, a video from November 2020 recently resurfaced and it's pretty chilling from what we can see. But can we actually trust that it's the real deal? Could it have been edited?
Orcas Attack and Sink Sailboat With Five on Board, Miles From Coast
Scientists have observed killer whales approaching fishing boats, having learned that the fishing lines could provide an easy meal.
This ancient fishing boat found on the Sea of Galilee came to be known as the "Jesus Boat"
The "Jesus Boat"Photo by Travellers & Tinkers; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In 1986, an ancient first-century boat was discovered on the Sea of Galilee. The boat was found by two brothers who were fishermen and also worked as amateur archaeologists on the side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
Video of kayakers being capsized by a whale has resurfaced on social media, bringing debate with it
Debate over video footage of two women being knocked out of their kayak by a humpback whale from nearly two years ago is making the rounds again this week. Were they swallowed? Despite that dramatic video you saw on Facebook, the answer is no. Julie McSorely and Liz Cottriel were...
Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Expedition Suggests Amelia Earhart May Have Had an Encounter With Vicious Coconut Crabs on Nikumaroro
American aviation pioneer Amelia Mary Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. On July 2, 1937, famous American aviator Amelia Earhart along with her navigator Fred Noonan and their plane mysteriously disappeared on the third to last leg of their world flight.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Shock new theory emerges in hunt for a man missing for two weeks on a picturesque tourist island after the disappearance of a small yellow boat
A shock new theory has emerged in the disappearance of a young man from one of Australia's most picturesque islands. Ben Chisholm, 22, went missing in rugged bushland on Magnetic Island off the coast of Townsville, Queensland on the morning of July 13. Intense searches across the island in the...
Orcas Attack So Many Boats Sailors Are Being Told To Stay in Port at Night
Since the summer of 2020, there have been more and more reports of orcas interfering with boats off the coast of Spain.
Rescuers heaved a massive sea turtle back into the ocean after it got stuck on a beachfront patio
After a large green sea turtle wandered onto a beachfront patio in Florida, it needed a little help from local rescuers to find its way back to sea.
Orca Swims Under Boat Belly Up in Incredible Close Encounter in Puget Sound
In the video, an orca can be seen swimming straight toward the boat with its belly completely exposed.
Massive swarm of jellyfish surround boat off Israel’s coast
Swarms of jellyfish have turned up in waters off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, with the climate crisis being named as one possible reason for the boom.Footage shared by the country’s nature and parks authority shows aerial footage of the gelatinous creatures surrounding one boat, off the coast of Haifa, a city in the north.There are worries the jellyfish could clog up the desalination plants used to supplement Isreal’s water supply.“They cause real damage here. You can definitely say that global warming contributes to these massive swarms,” a spokesperson from the nature and parks authority said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inflation and cost of living crisis: Why is everything more expensive?Joe Biden awarded Israeli Presidential Medal of HonourJoe Biden arrives in Israel for start of Middle East tour
WATCH: Brown Bear Filmed Swimming in the Open Ocean Between Islands in the Pacific
While passing between the Shumagin Islands of Alaska, a boat crew caught sight of a brown bear making its way through the chilly North Pacific waters. Typically, we see brown bears swim in rivers or fish-filled ponds – waters that the massive animals can paddle across in just a few strokes. But rarely do we see them making treks across much larger bodies of water.
Record amount of seaweed chokes Caribbean beaches and shoreline
Tons of brown algae are killing wildlife, discouraging tourism and releasing toxic gases along the Caribbean coast, from Puerto Rico to Barbados.
Woman shocked by an impromptu reunion with her long lost love on a ferry boat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A dear family member never got over her first boyfriend. When they broke up in the 1960s, she thought she would never see him again. Then one day, she found herself on the same ferry boat as her lost love, and they spent the entire day together reliving their youth... and their romance.
yankodesign.com
Canoa is a boat-shaped lounge chair that rocks you to the soothing waves of the sea
There are things and elements in nature that immediately make us comfortable and at ease, even just by thinking about them. A blowing breeze, the gentle pitter-patter of rain, and the rocking motion of waves are just some of the most popular examples that are easily replicated inside houses these days. Controlled fans can make you feel like a breeze is flowing through your room, while meditation music often includes sounds of rain or rivers. Recreating waves might be a bit harder, but a properly designed rocking chair could actually fit the bill. This lounge chair does, in fact, try to deliver that soothing experience, but its ties to the sea go beyond its rocking motion.
Atlas Obscura
Meet the Woman Who Made a Historic Swim in Shark-Infested Waters
By day, Lauren Tischendorf, 39, is a special education assistant principal in Sydney, Australia. But, outside of work hours, Tischendorf swims, a lot. Just about every day, Tischendorf dives into the Pacific Ocean as part of an intense open-water swimming regime she’s maintained for years. And in 2021, Tischendorf set her sights on something that had never been done before—to become the first woman to circumnavigate the shark-infested waters around Lord Howe Island.
Comments / 0