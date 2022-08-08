Raymond Briggs, creator of The Snowman, has died, aged 88.The author’s publisher Penguin Random House announced the news on Wednesday (10 August).Briggs, who was also an illustrator, cartoonist and graphic novelist, started his career in the 1950s.He was best known for creating pitcure book The Snowman, whose cartoon adaptation featuring the song “Walking in the Air” by Aled Jones, has become a Christmas classic.Briggs’s other famous works include 1973’s Father Christmas, another children’s Christmas book, Fungus the Bogeyman, and Ug: Boy Genius of the Stone Age.In a statement, Briggs’s family said: “We know that Raymond’s books were loved by...

