ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Moore
The Independent

Raymond Briggs death: The Snowman creator dies, aged 88

Raymond Briggs, creator of The Snowman, has died, aged 88.The author’s publisher Penguin Random House announced the news on Wednesday (10 August).Briggs, who was also an illustrator, cartoonist and graphic novelist, started his career in the 1950s.He was best known for creating pitcure book The Snowman, whose cartoon adaptation featuring the song “Walking in the Air” by Aled Jones, has become a Christmas classic.Briggs’s other famous works include 1973’s Father Christmas, another children’s Christmas book, Fungus the Bogeyman, and Ug: Boy Genius of the Stone Age.In a statement, Briggs’s family said: “We know that Raymond’s books were loved by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

Etaf Rum says her next novel, 'Evil Eye,' was inspired by a curse

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Etaf Rum's 2019 novel, "A Woman Is No Man," was chosen as a Read With Jenna pick. The book followed three women in a Palestinian family over the years as they each grapple with how their role and ambitions intersect.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sawyer Free Libraryis
thecinemaholic.com

School Tales The Series Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Netflix’s ‘School Tales: The Series’ is a horror series that follows an anthology format and revolves around spooky incidents that occur at schools with students who encounter paranormal forces. The Thai series is loosely based on the comic book series of the same name, and each episode features a scary story that will haunt viewers and leave them puzzled.
TV SERIES
insideedition.com

'Where the Crawdads Sing' Author Delia Owens Reportedly Sought for Questioning in 1996 Poacher Murder

The haunting new movie “Where the Crawdads Sing,” produced by Reese Witherspoon, is a murder mystery set in the south and based on the best-selling book by Delia Owens. Now, a real murder mystery is casting a shadow of suspicion over Owens, who spent 20 years working in Africa with elephants and other endangered species alongside her husband, Mark.
MOVIES
Malek Sherif

Fiction: The Problem of the Teacher. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
AFP

Raymond Briggs, author of UK Christmas classic 'The Snowman', dies aged 88

British cartoonist and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creation "The Snowman" became a Christmas staple for generations of children, has died aged 88, his publisher Penguin Random House said Wednesday. "Raymond's books are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human, speaking to both adults and children," said Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children's. 
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Next Avenue

The Why and How of Sharing Your Family Story

Tips on how to do the research, organize what you find and preserve family history for future generations. Those who remember older relatives are bequeathed a sacred gift: their family story. Those memories — the legacy — become incrementally more precious after loved ones are gone. And why...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Polygon

Sandman’s Cain and Abel were inspired by the most important book ever: Tales From the Crypt

Watching The Sandman on Netflix the DC comic) can be an exercise in “spot the reference.” The story hangs together perfectly even if you don’t know that Dream’s raven Matthew is a resurrected Swamp Thing character or that the guy with Shakespeare in the pub is supposed to be Christopher Marlowe — but it can still be fun to trace everything back to its origin.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Is Where The Crawdads Sing based on a true story?

Is Where The Crawdads Sing based on a true story? The hit novel from Delia Owens has been turned into a thriller movie from director Olivia Newman. Daisy-Edgar Jones stars in the lead role, as Kya, the ‘marsh girl’ who stands trial for murder in a town that has always ostracised her.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy