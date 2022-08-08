BALTIMORE (AP) — Even when they don't play, the Baltimore Orioles are having success these days.Baltimore's game against the Toronto Blue Jays was rained out Wednesday night, but the Orioles pulled into a tie for the final wild card in the American League when Tampa Bay lost to Milwaukee. Baltimore has become a bit of a phenomenon after losing 110 games in 2021."Right now we have what's in front of us, and we can't control what other teams are doing," manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday. "Paying attention a little bit more, but we have no control over it. So we've...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 MINUTES AGO