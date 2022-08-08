Read full article on original website
Miserable Forecast Says New Jersey’s Winter 2022-2023 Will Be Bad
It has been a really hot summer here in New Jersey. We have had our share of heatwaves and humidity and heat index woes all summer. There’s good news and there’s bad news about New Jersey weather. The good news is that cold weather is on the way. The bad news is we have to wait until winter to get it.
Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible. […]
NBC New York
Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire
On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
wtae.com
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch
The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. average gas price could fall below $4 by late August, analyst says
The national average price of gasoline could go below $4 per gallon as soon as today as prices fall for an eighth straight week, industry analyst Patrick De Haan said. AAA was reporting the national average at $4.06. National gas price-tracking service GasBuddy has it lower, at $4.01. “By the...
Florida man filming sunrise over Atlantic killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him, sheriff’s officials said. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man’s body protruding from the sand on Hutchinson Island early...
WETM
Possible reasons why gas is still above $4 in the Twin Tiers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The United States is feeling relief at the pump across many states, but in New York and Pennsylvania, the price for a gallon of gas is still just as high as it was back in March. According to AAA, the Southern Tier is starting off...
Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000
Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
Central Pa. man killed in single-vehicle crash on Sunday identified by coroner
The man killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Manchester Twp. on Sunday has been identified by York County Coroner Pam Gay as Kyle A. Denny. According to the coroner’s office, Denny, 22, of the 200 block of Greenfield Street, Manchester, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.
See where Pa. cities rank among those where inflation is growing the most
The nation’s year-over-year inflation rate stood at 9.1% in June, making it the highest inflation has been in over 40 years. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, other factors like the Russian invasion/war in Ukraine as well as labor shortages are causing the rise in inflation. Though, inflation continues...
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fire departments in Western Pennsylvania warning people about scam involving T-shirt sales
Volunteer fire departments across the region, including at one in Allegheny Township, are alerting people about a scam involving the sale of T-shirts to raise money to support their operations. Markle Volunteer Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook page Monday asking people to be wary of the solicitation...
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
wdac.com
Two Fatal York County Crashes
YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Five Pittsburgh-area organizations are taking in 21 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia that surrendered about 4,000 dogs. The beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland traveled over six hours to get to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's North Side location. The dogs arrived Monday evening, and from there, smaller groups went home with other organizations. The organizations said the dogs will have medical exams, get vaccinations and be neutered or spayed before they'll be available for adoption. "Because western Pennsylvania has such a compassionate community that comes together in times of crisis, the staff and volunteers...
Money-saving tips; 550 new Hershey homes; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 84; Low: 68. Thunderstorms. Growing in Hershey: The Hershey Trust Co. is building a village-style development near the Hershey Medical Center. Plans call for at least 550 homes, apartments and townhouses, along with retail and commercial space.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
