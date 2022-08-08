ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Man from Moline Acres found dead in Midtown apartment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead in Midtown. Just before 12:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the 300 block of South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim was later identified as Michael Tyrone Scott, Jr. from Moline Acres.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCTV 5

Car stolen with 2-year-old girl inside in St. Louis

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area toddler

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing St. Louis area toddler. Troopers said 2-year-old Amari Washington was found safe Wednesday. AMBER ALERT 2022-6 CANCELLED: CHILD HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE INSIDE VEHICLE. SUSPECTS NOT LOCATED. pic.twitter.com/cwj0lssZOY— Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) August 10, 2022 The The post Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area toddler appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Weapons charge for man arrested at I-170 and Ladue Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man arrested Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase on Interstate 170 is facing a weapons charge. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, law enforcement was searching for a late-model BMW X4 with heavily-tinted windows last seen fleeing a murder scene in Normandy on August 7. On August 9, officers with the county’s Drug Task Force unit spotted the vehicle near the St. Louis Galleria and attempted to make a traffic stop.
NORMANDY, MO
News Talk ZR

Little girl found after MSHP sent out Amber Alert

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had issued an Amber Alert in the early hours this morning for a missing 2 year old girl. The little girl was Amiri Washington of St. Louis and has since been found. Washington went missing at around 2:40 AM when she was left unattended in the back seat of a car parked in a parking lot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn’t mean to shoot the victim so many times. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Johnny Evans with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Man killed in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
NORMANDY, MO
KMBC.com

2-year-old found safe following early morning abduction

ST. LOUIS — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a young child was found safe,. The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl. The Patrol said someone left Amari Washington, 2, unattended in a car in a parking lot in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WIFR

Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois. The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake. Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the...
MADISON, IL
KMOV

Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old armed citizen was cleared of any wrongdoing Wednesday. On July 16, Christopher Dandridge Jr. shot and killed Lance Bush, 26, keeping him from robbing the QuikTrip located on 2260 First Capitol, according to officials. Reports say Bush allegedly robbed three different Quiktrips, holding knives to clerks’ throats prior to the incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

2 wounded in North City shooting Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Clara, near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lee just after 12:30 p.m. A man was shot and was barely conscious or breathing when police arrived. Another victim shows up a local hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

