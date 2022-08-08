Read full article on original website
KMOV
Man from Moline Acres found dead in Midtown apartment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead in Midtown. Just before 12:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the 300 block of South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim was later identified as Michael Tyrone Scott, Jr. from Moline Acres.
KCTV 5
Car stolen with 2-year-old girl inside in St. Louis
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area toddler
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing St. Louis area toddler. Troopers said 2-year-old Amari Washington was found safe Wednesday. AMBER ALERT 2022-6 CANCELLED: CHILD HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE INSIDE VEHICLE. SUSPECTS NOT LOCATED. pic.twitter.com/cwj0lssZOY— Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) August 10, 2022 The The post Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area toddler appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis on Monday
An investigation is underway after someone shot and killed a man Monday in north St. Louis.
Weapons charge for man arrested at I-170 and Ladue Tuesday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man arrested Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase on Interstate 170 is facing a weapons charge. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, law enforcement was searching for a late-model BMW X4 with heavily-tinted windows last seen fleeing a murder scene in Normandy on August 7. On August 9, officers with the county’s Drug Task Force unit spotted the vehicle near the St. Louis Galleria and attempted to make a traffic stop.
St. Louis County man sentenced for beauty store break-ins
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man will spend the next year of his life in federal prison for breaking into seven Missouri beauty stores over a two-month period in late 2020 and early 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said...
Little girl found after MSHP sent out Amber Alert
The Missouri State Highway Patrol had issued an Amber Alert in the early hours this morning for a missing 2 year old girl. The little girl was Amiri Washington of St. Louis and has since been found. Washington went missing at around 2:40 AM when she was left unattended in the back seat of a car parked in a parking lot.
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn’t mean to shoot the victim so many times. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Johnny Evans with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.
KMOV
Man killed in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
St. Louis man sentenced 12 1/2 years for attempted robbery, gun charges
ST. LOUIS — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 12 1/2 years in prison for an attempted robbery. Marshall Seals, 26, entered a Mobil gas station, located at 1051 Hampton Avenue, back on Jan. 11, 2021, attempting to buy merchandise. When he did not have...
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
KMBC.com
2-year-old found safe following early morning abduction
ST. LOUIS — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a young child was found safe,. The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl. The Patrol said someone left Amari Washington, 2, unattended in a car in a parking lot in St....
WIFR
Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis
MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois. The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake. Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the...
KMOV
Suspected thief bites officer while trying to jump out of squad car in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after biting two officers following a robbery in Jennings Saturday. Lakia Fisher, 27, was charged with an assault on a law enforcement officer, stealing, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody. Police were dispatched to a Walgreens in the 9200...
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
KMOV
Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old armed citizen was cleared of any wrongdoing Wednesday. On July 16, Christopher Dandridge Jr. shot and killed Lance Bush, 26, keeping him from robbing the QuikTrip located on 2260 First Capitol, according to officials. Reports say Bush allegedly robbed three different Quiktrips, holding knives to clerks’ throats prior to the incident.
tncontentexchange.com
Man accused of killing teen in hit-and-run released after charges refused
ST. LOUIS — A man was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested this week on suspicion of hitting a teen pedestrian and driving away from the scene last month. St. Louis police on Tuesday said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office cited an incomplete investigation and...
advantagenews.com
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
Motorcycle and deer collide in fatal Wentzville crash
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville.
KMOV
2 wounded in North City shooting Sunday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Clara, near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lee just after 12:30 p.m. A man was shot and was barely conscious or breathing when police arrived. Another victim shows up a local hospital.
