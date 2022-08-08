The Northwest Indiana Forum will host its Ignite the Region Luncheon Sept. 27.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 600 Broadway, in Merrillville. The event is scheduled to feature U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan and Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Region business and community leaders who have been working on various aspects of the Ignite the Region plan are expected to provide updates on the initiative.

Ignite the Region is a long-term strategy to strengthen Northwest Indiana’s economy. The Forum and community partners have been working on how to implement and achieve the plan’s goals since 2018.

Implementation teams are focusing on five pillars including business development and marketing, entrepreneurship and innovation, talent, placemaking and infrastructure. The initiative received a major funding boost when the state announced Northwest Indiana was among 17 regions to receive a share of $500 million in state funds through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI).

Registration for the event can be done online through the Forum’s website dedicated to the program.

The post NWI Forum Ignite the Region luncheon Sept. 27 appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .