ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

NWI Forum Ignite the Region luncheon Sept. 27

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11O7Vl_0h8szXST00

The Northwest Indiana Forum will host its Ignite the Region Luncheon Sept. 27.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 600 Broadway, in Merrillville. The event is scheduled to feature U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan and Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Region business and community leaders who have been working on various aspects of the Ignite the Region plan are expected to provide updates on the initiative.

Ignite the Region is a long-term strategy to strengthen Northwest Indiana’s economy. The Forum and community partners have been working on how to implement and achieve the plan’s goals since 2018.

Implementation teams are focusing on five pillars including business development and marketing, entrepreneurship and innovation, talent, placemaking and infrastructure. The initiative received a major funding boost when the state announced Northwest Indiana was among 17 regions to receive a share of $500 million in state funds through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI).

Registration for the event can be done online through the Forum’s website dedicated to the program.

The post NWI Forum Ignite the Region luncheon Sept. 27 appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
panoramanow.com

Kielbasa Fest – East Chicago

Kielbasa Fest has now become an annual event at Kosciuszko Park, located at 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago. The park is named after the famous polish war hero. The festival will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. The idea for the fest was started when a...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Merrillville, IN
City
Economy, IN
State
Indiana State
Merrillville, IN
Government
warricknews.com

Disgruntled taxpayers urge state agency to revise Lake County land values

Two frequent critics of the property assessments in Lake County, and especially Calumet Township, got an unusual opportunity Wednesday night to take their complaints straight to the top. For the first time in state history, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) convened a public hearing following receipt of...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wmay.com

Taxes On Retirement Income Becomes Issue In Illinois Treasurer Race

The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer is proposing ways to register opposition to any effort to tax retirement income in the state. Tom Demmer claims incumbent Democratic Treasurer Mike Frerichs has supported taxing retirement income… a charge Frerichs denies. During the unsuccessful push for a graduated income tax in 2020, Frerichs stated that such a system could allow for an eventual tax on at least some retirement income… but Frerichs insists he was not advocating for such a move.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
valpo.life

Wes Kotys and Peter Von Tobel to receive Community Improvement Award

Kotys Wealth Professionals Founder and CEO, Wes Kotys, and Principal of Von Tobel Growth Advisors, Peter Von Tobel, will be receiving a Community Improvement Award on Thursday, August 4 for their work to combine Kotys office space with Associated Pediatricians. The two purchased the building at 1111 Glendale Boulevard in...
indypolitics.org

A Few Minutes with McDermott

Indy Politics speaks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott. We discuss how the campaign is going, the recent abortion vote in the Indiana General Assembly, and we get his thoughts on the recent FBI seizure of documents from the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago. The Leon-Tailored Audio...
HAMMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwi
Travel Maven

One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
CEDAR LAKE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
collinsvilledailynews.com

Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
ILLINOIS STATE
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
595
Followers
248
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy