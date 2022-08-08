ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman

The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Migrants bused to New York and D.C. caught in political battle

As nearly 100 migrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Wednesday morning, they stepped off buses and into a political firestorm. Since April, more than 6,600 asylum seekers already processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security have been sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., and New York City. At least 170 buses carrying migrants have left Texas so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kat Kountry 105

Wisconsin Couple Killed By Lightening Strike Near The White House

We all know what it's like to be caught in a storm and how scary it can be when thunder and lightning are involved. I love thunderstorms but have a healthy respect for lightning for sure. Hands down the scariest situation I have ever been in was years ago I was out on a lake near Nashwauk with a few friends in a super old slow pontoon boat. All of a sudden seemingly out of nowhere a storm came rolling through.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Janesville, CA
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Janesville, WI
Local
California Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim

One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Third Person#The White House#City National Bank#The Los Angeles Clippers#City National#Cal Poly San Luis Obispo#Cbs Sacramento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
bethesdamagazine.com

Friends and family recall Potomac sisters who died in Long Island house fire

Lindsay Wiener wasn’t particularly athletically inclined, but she and her friend Sammy London decided at the last minute to join the junior varsity basketball team during their sophomore year at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda. The coaches questioned their intentions, according to London, but ultimately allowed the pair to join....
BETHESDA, MD
CBS News

Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda

A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom native killed in deadly Washington D.C. lightning strike near White House

FOLSOM — City National Bank has identified the Folsom native that was killed in the deadly lightning strike in Washington D.C.On Aug. 4, a deadly lightning strike killed three people and critically injured a fourth person.Today, City National Bank identified one of the people that died as 29-year-old Brooks Lambertson.The bank says Lambertson was in D.C. for business.According to his Facebook page, he graduated from Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom.
FOLSOM, CA
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy