EIBS plans to make Palmetto Bay an autistic, neurodiverse-friendly city
EIBS was born in 2017 as a pilot to increase inclusion and diversity in the educational system and to develop the capacities and abilities of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), among other diagnoses, in South Florida. Until June of this year, EIBS was operating mainly with private schools, but...
Kiwanis Club, other groups participate in school supplies distribution events
The Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, joined by a variety of organizations and local elected officials, supplied free backpacks — stuffed with a wide assortment of school supplies — to more than 500 youngsters at various recent events throughout Homestead. The first of several school supplies distribution events,...
Miami non-profit among groups receiving GBT Foundation grants
The GBT Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization primarily funded by Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT), has awarded grants of approximately $50,000 each to five community-based organizations (CBOs) — including one from Miami — as recipients of the inaugural Access to Care Empowerment for Sickle Cell (ACE) Grant Program.
Homeless Trust Proposes Plan After Miami Puts Virginia Key Camp on Hold
After the city of Miami pushed pause on its plan to build a homeless camp at a park in Virginia Key, the county's homeless trust says it has a better plan. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust says its proposed plan could get 400-550 people off the street in 18 months.
More than 100 Homestead kids get free swimming lessons thanks to Kiwanis
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade (HomesteadKiwanis.org), one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations, 130 youngsters from Touching Miami with Love (TouchingMiamiWithLove.org) are receiving free swimming lessons this summer at Roby George Park in Homestead. “With the frequency of childhood drowning...
Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program
The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
The Plaza at ParkSquare hosts SpeedBiz for great one-on-one networking
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) enjoyed another great opportunity to participate in one-on-one networking at the elegant Plaza at ParkSquare located inside Aventura ParkSquare. Barry Ger, Sales Director for The Plaza, said, “It’s always my pleasure to host my fellow AMC members and show them why The Plaza at ParkSquare is the right choice for luxury assisted living. Our residents enjoy all the benefits of an independent living lifestyle with access to all the community activities, restaurant -style dining and social events with the added pampering of a self-contained concierge on your floor or wing.”
Vi at Aventura’s Community Correspondents report for duty
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Aventura residents Sherry Schaeffer, 75, and Susan Shovers, 80, had dreams of having celebrity status, and while they never did get to walk the red carpet, they are now getting their moment in the spotlight, thanks to retirement at Vi at Aventura. With the support of...
Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers honors outstanding local graduate
During the June Special Council presentation, Homestead Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers presented an award to Jonya Moore, a recent graduate from South Dade Senior High School. Moore always dreamed of attending law school and becoming a lawyer. With that goal in mind, she studied hard, applied herself, and graduated in the...
New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”
A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
Hundreds Of Teacher Positions Unfilled Before School Starts Next Week
There are 221 teacher openings in Broward and 224 in Miami-Dade, meaning class sizes could go up if they can't fill the spots
Broward superintendent prepares for new school year amid new laws, teacher shortage
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It has been a year since Vickie L. Cartwright became interim superintendent of Broward County Public Schools. In February, the school board gave her the job permanently. Cartwright, who earned a doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi, took over as superintendent as the measures...
NEW! Live Cuban Show at Havana 1957
A salsa Cuban Live Show, Havana 1957 & Ocean Drive provide the perfect recipe for the ultimate Miami experience. Two hours of live show with singer, musicians & dancers wearing spectacular & eye-catching outfits, a salsa class to learn how to master the dance floor while having fun and Cuban Cuisine, proving what best in town and traditional means to Miami. Just the right ingredients and a fabulous nightlife reason to spend Un Dia en La Habana.
Pompano Amends Its Code to Encourage Mixed-Use, Mixed-Income Development on Commercial Corridors
The Pompano Beach City Commission recently approved a change to the city’s zoning code to incentivize well-designed mixed-use and mixed-income developments along the Dixie Highway corridor and along other specific commercial corridors within Pompano Beach. The initiative began at the Pompano Beach Planning and Zoning Board meeting in February...
Miami Hospitality Expert, Steve Turk, Launches Biscayne ☕️ Coffee: 10% sales donated to the Biscayne Bay Foundation
Turk Hospitality Ventures Announces the Launch of Biscayne Coffee, An Eco-Friendly Coffee Brand Dedicated to Preserving Biscayne Bay, in Miami, Florida. A new sustainable, locally roasted coffee brand will donate 10% of sales to the Biscayne Bay Foundation, in an effort to preserve Biscayne Bay and the wildlife that inhabit it.
County passes boat launch fee waiver for disabled veterans
The Miami-Dade County Commission on Apr. 19 adopted a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Joe A. Martinez directing the mayor to incorporate into the Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces’ proposed fiscal year 2022-23 fee schedule a fee waiver allowing qualified disabled veterans to launch boats at county-owned and operated marinas without charge.
Three Smart Cookies Gain 20,000 Instagram Followers in One Year
Among thousands of Crumbl cookies fans, three in Parkland have taken it to a new level. Mallory Biederman, 14, Blake Biederman, 12, and Ethan Klein, 14, have gained a considerable following on Instagram, promoting the Nation’s Fastest-growing Gourmet Cookie Company. When Crumbl Cookies opened in Coral Springs in November...
MIA sets mid-year records for passenger and cargo growth
Two years after the pandemic shrank global air travel to historic lows, Miami International Airport (MIA) is experiencing its busiest year ever and is on pace to surpass 50 million annual passengers for the first time in its history. MIA’s previous annual record is 45.9 million passengers, set in 2019.
Miami Gardens hosts 8th Back to School Book Bag Drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students are being styled for the new school year, thanks to the City of Miami Gardens. City officials hosted their eighth annual Back to School Book Bag Drive at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Sunday afternoon. Children who attended received lots...
