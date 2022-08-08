Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
whbl.com
Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff
Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
Woman dead after car leaves roadway, overturns multiple times
CLYMAN, Wis. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after a crash north of Clyman. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was driving north on the Highway 26 off-ramp towards Highway 16 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her car left the roadway and turned over multiple times.
Nine people injured in New London crash
A transit van hit a parked truck in New London causing nine passengers to obtain injuries, the crash remains under investigation.
Four injured in separate shootings overnight, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating four shootings that happened overnight. Two involved shots being fired into homes, striking the homeowners.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Tuesday.
radioplusinfo.com
8-9-22 ellis street fire may be suspicious
Fond du Lac Fire officials are asking for the public’s help following a dumpster fire that spread to two nearby homes. The fire Sunday night caused significant damage to one house at 143 Ellis Street and minor damage to another house. Assistant Fire Chief Jim Knowles says at this point investigators haven’t ruled anything out as a potential cause. Knowles says there is a possibility that the fire is suspicious, and says anyone with information is asked to call police.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
nbc15.com
One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire
TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect. That individual was taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County train vs. car crash; area experiencing heavy fog
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train vs. car crash that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 9 in the Town of Addison. The crash occurred on the Canadian National (CN) Railway located at the crossing of Highway DW near Ohio Road. Prior to sheriff’s...
whby.com
Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
Five teens arrested following police pursuit, crash
The pursuit began around 11:48 p.m. near 1st and Locust. Milwaukee police officers saw a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
WBAY Green Bay
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman. The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.
radioplusinfo.com
8-11-22 weapons calls
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says a tactical incident and assault involving a gun last week shows how law enforcement agencies work together during dangerous, life-threatening situations. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident on Niagra Lane last week where a man ended up taking his own life. Two days later the Sheriff’s Office assisted Fond du Lac Police in arresting a teenage suspect who had assaulted another teen with a handgun. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says it’s not uncomon when there is a weapons call that law enforcement “will surge that area” until the situation is resolved.
Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a...
Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser withdraws request for release
One of the two women sent to a mental institution after a 2014 stabbing attack that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her request for release.
radioplusinfo.com
8-10-22 fatal crash-dodge county
One person was killed in a rollover crash in Dodge County. The crash happened shortly after 5pm Tuesday when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the northbound state Highway 26 off ramp at state Highway 16. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
'Foul play' in Jefferson County leads to death investiation
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's working a death investigation following a shots fired incident early Tuesday morning.
wtaq.com
Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
