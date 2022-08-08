ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbl.com

Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff

Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Accidents
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
radioplusinfo.com

8-9-22 ellis street fire may be suspicious

Fond du Lac Fire officials are asking for the public’s help following a dumpster fire that spread to two nearby homes. The fire Sunday night caused significant damage to one house at 143 Ellis Street and minor damage to another house. Assistant Fire Chief Jim Knowles says at this point investigators haven’t ruled anything out as a potential cause. Knowles says there is a possibility that the fire is suspicious, and says anyone with information is asked to call police.
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#Fdl#Accident
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire

TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect. That individual was taken into custody.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County train vs. car crash; area experiencing heavy fog

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train vs. car crash that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 9 in the Town of Addison. The crash occurred on the Canadian National (CN) Railway located at the crossing of Highway DW near Ohio Road. Prior to sheriff’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radioplusinfo.com

8-11-22 weapons calls

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says a tactical incident and assault involving a gun last week shows how law enforcement agencies work together during dangerous, life-threatening situations. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident on Niagra Lane last week where a man ended up taking his own life. Two days later the Sheriff’s Office assisted Fond du Lac Police in arresting a teenage suspect who had assaulted another teen with a handgun. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says it’s not uncomon when there is a weapons call that law enforcement “will surge that area” until the situation is resolved.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-10-22 fatal crash-dodge county

One person was killed in a rollover crash in Dodge County. The crash happened shortly after 5pm Tuesday when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the northbound state Highway 26 off ramp at state Highway 16. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy