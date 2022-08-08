Read full article on original website
Related
43-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waukesha County
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a deadly crash that happened early Tuesday morning.
Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser withdraws request for release
One of the two women sent to a mental institution after a 2014 stabbing attack that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her request for release.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire
TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect. That individual was taken into custody.
radioplusinfo.com
8-9-22 residential burglaries-dodge county
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of residential burglaries. The Sheriff’s Office says it has been taking a series of reports of burglaries to unoccupied homes in the northwest part of Dodge county. The Sheriff’s office is asking residents to be vigilant in locking and securing your residence. If you see something that seems suspicious you are asked to call the Sheriff’s office.
radioplusinfo.com
8-11-22 weapons calls
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says a tactical incident and assault involving a gun last week shows how law enforcement agencies work together during dangerous, life-threatening situations. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident on Niagra Lane last week where a man ended up taking his own life. Two days later the Sheriff’s Office assisted Fond du Lac Police in arresting a teenage suspect who had assaulted another teen with a handgun. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says it’s not uncomon when there is a weapons call that law enforcement “will surge that area” until the situation is resolved.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis mom guilty in 6-year-old's death
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, a West Allis mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to homicide and neglect charges. Rockow was convicted of one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen arrested after abduction investigation ends with police pursuit crash
A Milwaukee teen was arrested after an abduction investigation lead to a police pursuit and ended in a crash on Friday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris. Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30...
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. issues warning after a rash of break-ins
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a string of recent burglaries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries have been happening in the northwest part of the county. Investigators note that all of the homes have been unoccupied at the time of the break-ins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slender Man stabbing: Wisconsin woman in 2014 attack of classmate drops release request
Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors and a judge sent her to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after determining she had a mental illness.
WISN
Deputies investigate shooting on I-94
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee deputies investigated a freeway shooting Sunday night on Interstate 94. One driver had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office tweeted the shooting happened near the 25th Street off ramp. The freeway was closed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
radioplusinfo.com
8-10-22 tactical situation resolved peacefully in beaver dam
Law enforcement say a tactical situation in Beaver Dam started when a man left a gun in a motel room. Police were called to the Holiday Inn Express after hotel staff found the gun just before noon Monday. When police arrived a person was inside the room and made threats. The hotel and nearby area was evacuated and The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist. The man eventually surrendered several hours later without incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate on camera, neighbors 'hope she's caught'
MILWAUKEE - A shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate has been caught on camera running up to doors and swiping packages. The thief has a very distinct look, and she has been seen in doorbell camera footage from the East Side to Brewer's Hill. Some of the victims connected the dots after...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man accused in death of 9-month-old child ordered to undergo mental exam
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of killing a young boy he was babysitting was in court Monday, Aug. 8. Anthoni Cirra was arrested last month and charged with first degree reckless homicide and bail jumping among other charges. While in court Monday morning, his attorney argued Cirra wasn't...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver shot on I-94 EB near 25th Street
MILWAUKEE - A driver was shot on I-94 EB Sunday night, Aug. 7 near the 25th Street off-ramp, shutting down the freeway. Sheriff's officials diverted all eastbound traffic off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
Comments / 0