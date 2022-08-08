The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says a tactical incident and assault involving a gun last week shows how law enforcement agencies work together during dangerous, life-threatening situations. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident on Niagra Lane last week where a man ended up taking his own life. Two days later the Sheriff’s Office assisted Fond du Lac Police in arresting a teenage suspect who had assaulted another teen with a handgun. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says it’s not uncomon when there is a weapons call that law enforcement “will surge that area” until the situation is resolved.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO