Technology

Beach Radio

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Beach Radio

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
TRAVEL
State
New Jersey State
Beach Radio

STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey

While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
ANIMALS
Person
Edison
Beach Radio

Does New Jersey Have The Best Or Worst Party People? See Where We Rank

How well do we party in Jersey? Just wait to see where we rank in the nation's best and worst party guest rankings. A website called RTA Outdoor Living wanted to see which states had the best and worst party guests so they conducted a nationwide survey centered around party guests and their behavior. I know some of you are snooping in those medicine cabinets! We see you!
LIFESTYLE
#Robotics
Beach Radio

Is your child OK? 10% of NJ kids have anxiety/depression, report finds

One out of every 10 New Jersey children has been diagnosed with anxiety or depression, according to the latest report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The Garden State performs rather well compared to other states in the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, but advocates suggest more must be done to protect child health and well-being.
KIDS
Beach Radio

NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek

Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Technology
Beach Radio

The List Of The 2022 NJ Hall Of Fame Inductees Has Been Released

The list of inductees for the 2022 induction into the 2022 New Jersey Hall of Fame was just released and some fantastic people are receiving the honor. This is officially the 14th class of inductees and shines a light on some of the greatest celebrities, trailblazers, and heroes from our very own state.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

NJ summer camps hosting refugee children from Ukraine

Play is a universal language for kids. That's why select camps throughout the Garden State have opted to host children from war-torn Ukraine, free of charge, for summer 2022. "I felt that camp could be a fantastic healing experience for these kids, and I think we we were pretty dead-on with that," said Jonathan Gold, who directs Tamarack Day Camp in Randolph, Oak Crest Day Camp in Somerset, and Pine Grove Day Camp in Wall.
RANDOLPH, NJ

