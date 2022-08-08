Read full article on original website
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
This New Jersey Town Makes The Most Adorable Seaside Towns in America List
It is a fantastic list to be a part of and this New Jersey town has been named to it and I want you to take a look at just some of my photos from this beautiful seaside town and see for yourself why it is just a charming spot on the east coast and America.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
Study Surprisingly Says New Jersey Is Not Among Best States To Have A Baby
New Jersey is such a great place to raise a family. Yes, there are some financial challenges, but so much of the New Jersey experience makes up for it, especially for our kids. We have all chosen the Garden State to raise our families for our own specific reasons, and...
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/10
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
These Spirit Halloween Stores Are Opening in August at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Halloween is 83 days away (from this date August 9th, 2022), why not get ready early?. By the end of the month, Spirit Halloween Stores will be popping up and ready to go for October 31st, 2021. Spirit Halloween Stores have been popping up for a long time at the...
The Odd And Unusual Story That Is New Jersey’s Greatest Unsolved Mystery
There are many unsolved mysteries all over the nation, including many right here in the Garden State. Choosing the greatest mystery in each state is not an easy task, but it is the challenge taken on by Reader's Digest, and the one they chose for the Garden State is a weird story dating back nearly 100 years.
Does New Jersey Have The Best Or Worst Party People? See Where We Rank
How well do we party in Jersey? Just wait to see where we rank in the nation's best and worst party guest rankings. A website called RTA Outdoor Living wanted to see which states had the best and worst party guests so they conducted a nationwide survey centered around party guests and their behavior. I know some of you are snooping in those medicine cabinets! We see you!
Is your child OK? 10% of NJ kids have anxiety/depression, report finds
One out of every 10 New Jersey children has been diagnosed with anxiety or depression, according to the latest report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The Garden State performs rather well compared to other states in the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, but advocates suggest more must be done to protect child health and well-being.
KIDS・
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
Work Being Done in Berkeley, NJ, the Beachwood/Pine Beach Plaza
Recently, I've seen some work being done and more demolition of "things" in the plaza. Do you know of anything new happening in this location in Ocean County?. There were so many Facebook comments on this when we first heard about what might be moving in there. There were negatives...
NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek
Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
The List Of The 2022 NJ Hall Of Fame Inductees Has Been Released
The list of inductees for the 2022 induction into the 2022 New Jersey Hall of Fame was just released and some fantastic people are receiving the honor. This is officially the 14th class of inductees and shines a light on some of the greatest celebrities, trailblazers, and heroes from our very own state.
NJ summer camps hosting refugee children from Ukraine
Play is a universal language for kids. That's why select camps throughout the Garden State have opted to host children from war-torn Ukraine, free of charge, for summer 2022. "I felt that camp could be a fantastic healing experience for these kids, and I think we we were pretty dead-on with that," said Jonathan Gold, who directs Tamarack Day Camp in Randolph, Oak Crest Day Camp in Somerset, and Pine Grove Day Camp in Wall.
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
NJ weather: One more day of dangerous heat, sweet relief coming soon
Tuesday might be one of the worst days of this stretch of week. (Which is basically going on four weeks now.) Definitely in dangerous heat and humidity territory — stay cool, stay hydrated. The big cooldown will arrive soon. The transition will be a slow process, including two rounds...
