Chelsea, MI

Aug. 19-20: Chelsea Community Garage Sale and Fresh Air Market

The Chelsea Community Garage Sale and the Fresh Air Market will take place Aug. 19-20. If you are a business planning to participate in the Fresh Air Market, you can click here to let the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce know what specials you’ll be running to have your location added to the interactive map.
Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
Plenty of melons, fruit and vegetables at the Chelsea Wednesday Farmers Market

Attention cantaloupe and watermelon fans – this is your time of year. Come visit the Chelsea Farmers Market Wednesday for all of your favorite fruits including melons, peaches, cherries, blueberries, and plums. The selection of vegetables is enormous and includes tomatoes and corn, peppers and onions, salad greens, cucumbers,...
Adrian Commission Approves Change to Mobile Food Truck Ordinance

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted on a change to the mobile food truck ordinance at their most recent meeting. Administrator Greg Elliott talked about those alterations with WLEN News…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and more. #wlenradio...
Aug. 8: What’s on the Chelsea Board of Education Agenda

You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Aug 8, 2022 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) US: +13126266799,,83697019622# or +16513728299,,83697019622#. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 651 372 8299 or +1 267 831 0333 or +1...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Check Out the City of Chelsea Social Media Accounts

The City of Chelsea has launched three social media accounts:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/CityChelseaMI. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/city-of-chelsea-michigan. Be sure to check them often for city-sanctioned information.
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
