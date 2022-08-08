Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
chelseaupdate.com
Aug. 19-20: Chelsea Community Garage Sale and Fresh Air Market
The Chelsea Community Garage Sale and the Fresh Air Market will take place Aug. 19-20. If you are a business planning to participate in the Fresh Air Market, you can click here to let the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce know what specials you’ll be running to have your location added to the interactive map.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Planners Grant Conditional Recommendation for Marijuana Retail Center
The Saline planning commission voted to recommend a special land use and preliminary site plan for a medical retail center at 465 E. Michigan Ave., the current home of the Come Dancing studio. The planning commission met July 27. Oudia Abdulnoor of Green Trend, Inc., applied to the city for...
WILX-TV
Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
chelseaupdate.com
Plenty of melons, fruit and vegetables at the Chelsea Wednesday Farmers Market
Attention cantaloupe and watermelon fans – this is your time of year. Come visit the Chelsea Farmers Market Wednesday for all of your favorite fruits including melons, peaches, cherries, blueberries, and plums. The selection of vegetables is enormous and includes tomatoes and corn, peppers and onions, salad greens, cucumbers,...
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
Traffic issues trouble plans for 200-unit affordable housing complex near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Could a triangular piece of property along U.S. 23 just outside Ann Arbor city limits that’s been the site of a concrete plant one day become a new 200-unit affordable housing complex?. Developers behind the proposal hope so, but access and traffic issues are clouding...
Demolition paves way for 5-story hotel coming to downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — The building that formerly housed Ann Arbor’s Relax Station at the northwest corner of First and Huron streets downtown is no more. A demolition crew reduced the structure to rubble Wednesday, Aug. 10, paving the way for a new five-story hotel to begin rising in its place.
wlen.com
Adrian Commission Approves Change to Mobile Food Truck Ordinance
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted on a change to the mobile food truck ordinance at their most recent meeting. Administrator Greg Elliott talked about those alterations with WLEN News…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and more. #wlenradio...
Fox47News
Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month. There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We reduced the number of foreclosures because...
See plans for 4-story development coming to Ann Arbor’s Stadium Boulevard
ANN ARBOR, MI — A four-story development with 185 housing units is approved to replace Ann Arbor’s University Inn. The city’s Planning Commission voted last week to OK the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., located near the Stadium/Washtenaw split.
Demolition on Ann Arbor’s Main Street marks start of student housing project
ANN ARBOR, MI — Demolition work is underway on Ann Arbor’s Main Street, signaling the start of a new three-story student housing development. Two rental houses are being torn down at 907 and 913 S. Main St., where city officials last year approved plans for a 36-bed apartment building catering to University of Michigan students.
nbc25news.com
Series I bonds are at 9.62% in interest, investment strategist says act now
GRAND BLANC, Mich.---Inflation is impacting almost every aspect of our lives, because as of June of this year, inflation is at 9.1 percent. David Kudla is the CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at Mainstay Capital Management in Grand Blanc. Kudla says SI bonds have a fixed rate and an inflation...
Cracks in evacuated Michigan senior high rise large enough to fit a hand, report shows
ADRIAN, MI - An initial assessment of a 12-story senior apartment complex in Adrian evacuated on July 25 shows a crack in the floor of one room large enough to fit a person’s hand and extending completely through concrete planks between levels, to the extent that light was visible between units.
chelseaupdate.com
Aug. 8: What’s on the Chelsea Board of Education Agenda
You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Aug 8, 2022 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) US: +13126266799,,83697019622# or +16513728299,,83697019622#. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 651 372 8299 or +1 267 831 0333 or +1...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
chelseaupdate.com
Check Out the City of Chelsea Social Media Accounts
The City of Chelsea has launched three social media accounts:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/CityChelseaMI. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/city-of-chelsea-michigan. Be sure to check them often for city-sanctioned information.
Concerns over massive contamination plume has some calling for EPA action
A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lenawee County commissioner listed himself as beneficiary in Phoenix Project
David Stimpson, chair of the Lenawee County Commission and a vocal advocate for the stalled Phoenix Project, listed himself and two of his companies as beneficiaries of the project, according to official records. Phoenix Project, a proposed $90 million sports complex in Tecumseh, was shelved by the county commission in...
chelseaupdate.com
Aug. 10: After Hour Celebration for Curtis Chiropractic, Grant Dentistry, SBK Orthodontics pedics
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shasta Grifka for the information in this story. Thank you to a reader who caught a mistake in the headline I wrote. It has been corrected.) Join Curtis Chiropractic, Dr Marnie Grant Dentistry, and SBK Orthodontics for the After Hours Celebration in the Village...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
