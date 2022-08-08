Read full article on original website
1 taken to hospital in Lakeville rollover
An investigation is underway following a single-car rollover crash in Lakeville late Tuesday night.
ABC6.com
Video shows firefighters rescuing boys trapped in burning home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new video submitted to ABC 6 News shows firefighters rescuing two boys who were trapped inside of a burning home in Pawtucket, as flames burst out of the windows Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 9 a.m. on Ballston Avenue. A witness told...
Turnto10.com
Woman critically injured after flames consume Pawtucket house
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Pawtucket forced children to make a dramatic escape from the burning home. Heavy smoke and flames were visible as the Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the home on Ballston Avenue just after 9:00 a.m.
Turnto10.com
Lightning strikes cause several fires in Bristol
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — Intense lightning strikes led to multiple fires in Bristol, Rhode Island during Tuesday evening's storms. Bristol Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Cheatom said the department received about eight calls within a 5-minute span. Summer storms rolled across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, causing damage...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday. Crews responded to the fire at a home on Jefferson Street. Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor. Three families are said to live in the building. It was not...
Turnto10.com
Providence fire displaces 4, sends firefighter to hospital
(WJAR) — A house fire in Providence displaced four individuals and sent a firefighter to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Providence Fire Department responded around 1:00 a.m. to a home on Evergreen Street. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen and spread. The blaze caused major structural...
nrinow.news
Six injured in Pascoag crash; Firefighters respond to three calls by Wallum Lake in three hours
BURRILLVILLE – A two-vehicle crash on Old Wallum Lake Road early Sunday morning left six people with injuries, including two in serious condition, according to emergency responders. Police say a Burrillville man now is facing several charges related to the incident, including one count of driving under the influence.
ABC6.com
Witness: Grandmother helps boys escape burning home, gets stuck inside
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who witnessed a fire rip through a Pawtucket home told ABC 6 News that a grandmother helped her two sleeping grandsons to safety, but was trapped inside. The fire started just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Pawtucket police said that one...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to truck versus tree accident
“Crash sends driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just after noon in the area of 225 Bedford Street yesterday, Monday, August 8 when a pickup truck left the road and collided with a tree. The driver was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to the arrival of...
Lightning strikes two boats off coast of Wareham
EAST WAREHAM (CBS) – Lightning struck not one, but two boats off the coast of Wareham just before 7 p.m.Firefighters were already on the scene at Onset Bay on Tuesday when they witnessed the second strike of lightning with their own eyes. "Very odd for us to be actually on scene and be here when it happens," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald.The Onset Fire Department responded for a report of fuel leaking from a sailboat in the Bay, which they believe was caused by an initial strike of lightning during the heat storm Tuesday night. Once they were on scene,...
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
ABC6.com
McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
Turnto10.com
Dead whale in Charlestown likely to be buried at beach
(WJAR — A dead whale that washed up on East Beach in Charlestown on Tuesday will likely be buried at the beach, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries and experts from the Mystic Aquarium will perform an autopsy on the Minke...
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
Turnto10.com
Parachutist gets stuck in tree in Exeter
EXETER, R.I. — The Rhode Island National Guard Leapfest continued Monday with an unexpected rescue in Exeter, Rhode Island. Rhode Island National Guard Brigadier General Andy Chevalier said a parachutist got stuck in between the branches of a tree. The jumper is just fine, but high winds pushed him...
Turnto10.com
Showers to the south for Thursday ahead of even less humidity
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Finally, our heat wave is over, and now we can look forward to cooler temperatures and even less humidity. That said, the air still is sticky, so temperatures only drop to the upper 60s tonight before climbing again on Thursday. Some much-needed rain is in...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
Turnto10.com
Spotted lanternfly sighting in Smithfield
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they are investigating a spotted lanternfly sighting in Smithfield on Tuesday. The invasive insects are around an inch long and last from August until the first hard freeze around late October into November, according to DEM. DEM said the...
Valley Breeze
Great food aplenty at Pawtucket and CF Restaurant Weeks
PAWTUCKET – Great food is the attraction at the upcoming Pawtucket and Central Falls Restaurant Weeks, events that have become part of the fall experience in these neighboring cities. Central Falls Restaurant Week is set for Aug. 26-Sept. 4, while Pawtucket Restaurant Week is Sept. 9-18.
