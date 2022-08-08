ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Want to see wildlife in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area? Here are some tips

By Nicole Blanchard
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is a rugged Idaho wilderness full of gorgeous views as well as wildlife, from tiny birds and massive moose to predators like bears, wolves and elusive wolverines.

Whether you’re headed to the Sawtooths to camp, hike, backpack or just take in the scenery, there are ways to improve your chances of spotting wildlife, too. Here are a few tips:

Know where to go: Many animals, including large mammals like elk, pronghorn and deer, can be seen from the road, Sawtooth National Recreation Area wildlife biologist Robin Garwood told the Idaho Statesman. She noted that pronghorn have been especially prevalent along highways in the Wood River Valley recently. Some animals, like bighorn sheep and predator species — including mountain lions and wolves — will be much more shy.

Garwood said the front of the Boulder mountain range, visible from Idaho 75, is a good area to scout for mountain goats. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area also has a designated mountain goat viewing area — aptly named Billy’s Bridge — that’s accessible from the same highway, about 18 miles north of Sun Valley. The site features informational signs and free binoculars.

Waterways can also be great spots to find wildlife. Look for massive sandhill cranes in marshy areas or along the Salmon River. Garwood suggested checking out some of the dozens of lakes in the recreation area during the spring and fall to spot less common species of waterfowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtesF_0h8sxzuH00
Sandhill cranes wade through a marshy area in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The cranes’ bugling call can be heard from miles away, and they’re often seen along the Salmon River or near marshes and lakes. Ed Cannady/Courtesy photo

Listen up: When you can’t see wildlife, you still may be able to hear it. Sandhill cranes have a loud, bugling call that can be heard for miles. In mountainous areas, you might hear the squeak or bark of a pica or marmot — rodent species that will call out to warn others of potential danger. During the fall rutting season, listen for the bugle of elk.

And, according to the Forest Service , some visitors hear wolves howling while they camp. Garwood said there are several packs whose territories are at least partially on the recreation area.

▪ Be an early bird: Many of the species on the SNRA are crepuscular, Garwood said, meaning they are most active in the twilight hours of the early morning and late evening. This can be a great time to plan your hike around or ensure you’re observing from a car or campground. Many bird species are most vocal at these times of day, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ICt5_0h8sxzuH00
An evening grosbeak sits in a tree near the Salmon River in Stanley, Idaho, on June 1, 2022. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Make a list: Garwood told the Statesman there are a few hundred species of vertebrates — animals that have backbones, like mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and many fish — that call the Sawtooth National Recreation Area home. A checklist can help you keep track of which animals to see and introduce you to new species.

The recreation area has a list of bird species that is available online or at the area’s Forest Service offices. It shows which species are present in the area during each season, and how common each species is.

The Forest Service also has a webpage that breaks out wildlife by habitat. Headed to an alpine area? Keep an eye out for bighorn sheep and rosy finches. Hoping to see beavers? Riparian areas are the place to be.

Redfish Lake Lodge also has a list of species that are common near the lake.

Behave yourself: Never intentionally disturb wildlife. Not only are you likely to ruin your own chances of seeing animals, you can harm wildlife, too — especially if you’re visiting in the winter when animals are doing their best to conserve energy and make it through the season.

Garwood said increased winter recreation coupled with habitat loss due to climate change is putting a squeeze on some species, like wolverines and mountain goats, who winter in deep snow.

“As more and more backcountry recreation occurs, which I’ve seen in my 30 years here, everyone is competing for the same areas,” Garwood said.

That’s not unique to the winter. Backcountry use in the summertime has surged, as well. Garwood said other activities, like rock climbing, can disturb nesting birds like peregrine falcons if climbers aren’t careful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5LD2_0h8sxzuH00
A wolverine stands in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. There are maybe 25 of the elusive animals in the recreation area, according to wildlife biologist Robin Garwood. Ed Cannady/Courtesy photo

Keep a safe distance: Give animals their space. The National Park Service’s requirements are a good rule of thumb — 25 yards from most wildlife and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves. Never approach wolves or other predators when they’re on a kill, Garwood said.

“If you’re on a trail and you see a bear, the best thing is to give it a wide berth,” she added. “Don’t approach it.”

That advice goes for all animals.

“Typically an elk or a mountain goat isn’t going to charge you, but a moose will,” Garwood said. “Moose don’t like dogs (so) keep dogs under control.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fan9j_0h8sxzuH00
A mountain goat licks salt from the road on Idaho 21 near Stanley on June 1, 2021. Sarah A. Miller /smiller@idahostatesman.com

In many areas of the recreation area, dogs are required to be on-leash. They’re banned entirely from some sensitive areas, like the Goat Creek drainage. Check with the Forest Service before you arrive.

Be bear aware: The Sawtooth National Recreation Area doesn’t have any documented grizzly populations (yet, Garwood noted — in recent years the bears have moved closer to central Idaho), but there is a healthy black bear population.

“The main (animal conflict) and the one that is most concerning is with bears,” Garwood said.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the recreation area has a food storage order in place that requires campers and backpackers to store attractants (food, garbage, dirty dishes and scented items like toothpaste and deodorant) in a certified bear-resistant container or a hard-sided vehicle or building.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Linus Outdoor#The Idaho Statesman
SFGate

A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her

Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
OVANDO, MT
Outdoor Life

Beasts of Burden: Wild Horses and Burros Are Dying Hard Deaths in the West

“WELL, I NEVER THOUGHT I’d ride up this wash and not see a burro.”. Travis Holyoak squints into the gully from beneath the shade of his straw hat. Despite the midday glare, the rancher can see plenty from horseback. The craggy mesas of Arizona’s Black Mountains stretch ahead of us, spring green-up just starting to recede from the slopes. At a distance, the land looks almost lush. Up close, there’s no mistaking it for the desert it is. Our horses pick their way past spiky yucca, catclaw, and gobs of dried burro dung.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Travel
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Field & Stream

Colorado Man Breaks 75-Year-Old State Brook Trout Record

“In the water with a hook.” That’s all Tim Daniel of Granby would initially divulge to Colorado Parks and Wildlife about where and how he caught a 23-1/4-inch brook trout. You can’t blame a fisherman for wanting to keep his secrets, and CPW seemed to be keeping the secret, too. At least for a while. Daniels caught the huge trout in Monarch Lake on May 23. State aquatic biologist Jon Ewert inspected the fish the day it was caught, but the agency only made the official announcement on Friday, declaring Daniel’s 7.84-pound brook trout a new state record, besting a mark that had stood for 75 years.
GRANBY, CO
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
284
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy