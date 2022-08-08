ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs Wire Podcast: Chiefs training camp surprises

By Ed Easton Jr., Wesley Roesch, Nicolas Roesch
 3 days ago
We’re back with another special episode of the Chiefs Wire Podcast. This time we’re breaking down the latest Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice in St. Joseph, Missouri. Our host Ed Easton Jr. checked in with Wesley Roesch and Nick Roesch as they gave us their takes on the early release of CB DeAndre Baker and team progress after visiting the Missouri Western State University campus for practice Sunday.

Be sure to check out the podcast above and share your thoughts on the latest news with us in the comment section down below and on Facebook and Twitter.

