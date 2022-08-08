Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4 Episode 9) “Wild Wild West” trailer, release date
After being exposed to her own “alien-power mist,” Liz finds herself trapped in a fever dream and a battle to save not just her own life but Max’s life as well. Meanwhile, Michael stumbles on a secret Rosa is keeping involving a surprising former adversary. This episode was directed by Michael Trevino and written by Leah Longoria and Onalee Hunter Hughes.
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Keanu Reeves to star in Hulu series Devil in the White City produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese
The Matrix Resurrections action star Keanu Reeves has officially signed on to star in his first major TV series Devil in the White City seven months after being 'in talks' on the project. The evergreen 57-year-old is scheduled to begin filming his role as real-life Chicago architect Daniel Burnham in...
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
RELATED PEOPLE
Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie Reboot for Amazon
Click here to read the full article. The well-coiffed Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late, well-coiffed Patrick Swayze in Amazon‘s “reimagined take” on the 1989 movie Road House. The original Road House starred Swayze as Dalton, “the best bouncer in the business,” as he navigated professional and personal dramas in a small town in Missouri. The Prime Video flick, written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and to be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), follows a former UFC fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida...
startattle.com
Drake Milligan AGT 2022 Semifinals “Kiss Goodbye All Night”, Season 17
Drake Milligan shows us why he’s the new Elvis of country music with his original song “Kiss Goodbye All Night.” Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Drake Milligan AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Drake Milligan. Age: 23. Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas. Act: Singer. Song:...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
NFL・
ComicBook
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Queen Sugar’ Gets Premiere Date For Seventh & Final Season On OWN
Click here to read the full article. OWN has set the premiere date for the seventh and final season of Queen Sugar. The series created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay will return on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. DuVernay will return to direct the series finale, wrapping up seven seasons of the all-women directorial team that she envisioned when directing the pilot. As previously reported, directors attached to Season 7 include Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, and DeMane Davis. Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming For seven seasons...
Prey Targets Hulu Premiere Record — Did You Watch the Predator Prequel?
Click here to read the full article. Prey slays. Hulu’s Predator prequel, which premiered on Aug. 5, has emerged as the 15-year-old streamer’s “No. 1 premiere to date,” and that includes all film and TV series debuts. Prey also stands as the most watched film premiere on Star+ (in Latin America) and Disney+ (under the Star Banner in all other territories). All superlatives are based on hours watched in the first three days of its release, though no detailed tallies were provided by producer 20th Century Studios. Sign up for Hulu to watch Prey Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the...
Batman prequel Pennyworth ridiculed after announcing ‘preposterous’ new title for season three
Fans have ridiculed the DC Comics adaptation Pennyworth after it was announced the Epix TV series was changing its title ahead of its third season.The series, which focuses on Bruce Wayne’s manservant Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) will now be called Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.People shared jokes about the clunkily literal name on social media after the change was announced yesterday (10 August).“Only worth it if they make the actors say the full title in interviews, or even casual conversation,” Twitter user @JeremyMonjo joked.“That is the funniest title I’ve ever heard good job,” wrote @staticbluebat.“This would be really...
startattle.com
Trolls: TrollsTopia (Season 7) Hulu, Peacock, Final Season, trailer, release date
In TrollsTopia anything is possible with a little teamwork, glitter and a lot of FUN! Startattle.com – Trolls: TrollsTopia | Hulu. When Val’s vacation doesn’t go to plan and R&B’s pancake breakfast falls flat, Poppy and the Trolls get creative. And when Cloud Guy is accepted to Cloud College he embarks on a hunt to find a replacement to annoy Branch in his absence. But does one even exist?!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tony-Nominated ‘Skin Of Our Teeth’ Star Gabby Beans Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Tony-nominated Gabby Beans has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management. Beans was recently nominated for a Tony Award for lead actress in a play for her star-making role in Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center Theater. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, the play marked Beans’ Broadway debut. Beans’ previous acting credits include guest-starring roles in HBO’s Succession, CBS’ The Good Fight, Netflix’s House of Cards and Showtime’s Ray Donovan. Writer and filmmaker Beans also recently founded production company Chaotic Good Content, which produces work dedicated to telling strange and sublime stories with a social conscience. Beans continues to be repped by TalentWorks. More from DeadlineDaniel Cohan Joins Brillstein Entertainment Partners As ManagerDavid Giffels' Memoir 'All The Way Home' In The Works As Half-Hour Series From Process Media & BrillsteinBroadway's 'Moulin Rouge!', 'The Skin Of Our Teeth' Cancel Weekend Performances Due To CovidBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
Collider
Alec Baldwin and Olga Kurylenko Set to Lead Spy Action Thriller ‘Chief Of Station’
Alec Baldwin and Olga Kurylenko will star as the leads in the upcoming spy action thriller, Chief of Station, reports Deadline. The film is set in Europe and will begin production in Budapest later this year. Chief of Station follows a former CIA Station Chief who recently learns that his...
Upcoming TV Series Called Game Of Thrones But Set In Feudal Japan Has Wrapped Filming
An upcoming series that has been described as Game Of Thrones but set in Feudal Japan has wrapped up filming and is set to premiere next year. FX’s Shogun has been adapted from a best-selling novel 1975 written by James Clavell and has been in development for some time.
startattle.com
I Am Groot (Season 1) Disney+, trailer, release date
Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up – and getting into trouble – among the stars. Startattle.com – I Am Groot | Disney+. I Am Groot is a collection of five original shorts featuring several new...
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
TVLine Items: Emily Deschanel's TV Return, VMAs Performers and More
Click here to read the full article. Bones vet Emily Deschanel will tangle with the Devil in Ohio this fall, when the Netflix limited series premieres on Friday, Sept. 2. In addition to announcing a launch date, the streamer also released the featured first-look images. The eight-episode drama stars Deschanel as midwestern psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis, whose world is turned upside down when she decides to protect Mae, a fragile teenager on the run from a cult. “As Suzanne’s daughter Jules begins to suspect there’s more to Mae’s story, a series of incidents — seemingly brought on by Mae’s presence — leave...
startattle.com
The Harbinger (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
The Harbinger follows Daniel and Theresa Snyder, who move their troubled young daughter Rosalie to a quaint Midwestern town. Startattle.com – The Curse of Rosalie movie. Soon after they arrive, neighbors begin to die. The townspeople suspect Rosalie and shun the Snyder family. Fearing something evil followed them, the tormented parents seek the advice of a Native American seer named Floating Hawk, who tells them that only d–th can save Rosalie. When more people perish and a detective starts looking into the mysterious d–ths, the Snyders must do whatever it takes to protect their family.
startattle.com
The Banshees of Inisherin (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson
The Banshees of Inisherin follows two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Startattle.com – The Banshees of Inisherin 2022. Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and...
Comments / 0