Orange Beach, AL

utv44.com

Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
Orange Beach, AL
Real Estate
Orange Beach, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
OBA

Home sales prices rise, but sales volume lower in Baldwin County

Resort area prices up 31%, but total sales down 38%. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – Baldwin County’s sales prices remain on the rise despite less than desirable interest rates and lower sales volume. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports year-over-year increases in last month’s average sales price for both resort and traditional residential markets.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach man sues Gulf Shores over business license denial

Officials say owner rented golf carts without a license and in restricted areas. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach business owner John “Tater” Harris has filed suit against the city of Gulf Shores after his application for a business license to rent golf carts in the city was denied. Named in the suit besides the city are the city council and Revenue Supervisor Layla Andrews.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Sail on a pirate ship in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ready to hit the high seas for a fun pirate adventure? Drexel Gilbert was in Orange Beach, where she said “come aboard, matey!” “This is the most unique experience along the Gulf Coast,” says pirate Captain Barnacle. “You can say ‘I got to sail on a pirate ship.’ You get […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

“Under The Surface” for Gallery Night’s August Event

On Friday, August 19, from 5pm-9pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Under the Surface”! Gallery Night’s August event will highlight the art of water, salt, and coastal living!. Gallery Night’s August Featured Artist is Sarah Soule Webb. Sarah Soule Webb’s love and longing for the waters...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Early morning fire consumes Pensacola garage

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department joined Escambia County Fire Rescue early Monday morning to battle a fire on River Garden Circle, according to an ECFR Facebook post. Nine ECFR units arrived at the 3400 block of River Garden Circle in the Ferry Pass community Monday, Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m. There, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Community mourns loss of Pensacola man who fell sick after eating oysters

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

University of South Alabama police chief resigns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief resigned Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from USA staff. Former USA Police Chief Zeke Aull was placed on administrative leave in June of 2022. The university said Aull was placed on leave “pending the resolution of a personal matter,” according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile City Council approves redistricting map in 6 to 1 vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fast-approaching a deadline to decide, the Mobile City Council approved a redistricting map in a 6 to 1 vote Tuesday. Out of three proposals, the Council settled on the map created by District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn. The approved map is similar to a map […]
MOBILE, AL
