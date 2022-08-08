Read full article on original website
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new website for applications up and running. The $30 million Premium Pay Program was launched this week. Funding for the initiative was included in...
Study Gives 3 Connecticut Hospitals 5-Stars – Ranked With Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
Lamont announces $30M in grants to Covid-impacted hospitality businesses
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the state will allocate $30 million in grants to more than 1,700 hospitality sector businesses that suffered financial losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a statement from the governor’s office, businesses in this sector can anticipate receiving checks from the Connecticut...
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Choosing senior living options
“This will be my third and final move with my husband,” Pat Mulvey, 73, a social worker, explained as she laid out the plans to move to a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) set to open in the fall of 2023. “I figure we are pretty damn lucky,” she said with excitement and gusto.
Social Services warns Conn. residents of SNAP benefits scam
Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Social Services warned Connecticut residents who receive SNAP and/or Cash EBT benefits to be wary of skimming scams. According to the DSS, residents must be wary of skimming scams at retail and grocery stores around the state, which aim to obtain credit, debit, or Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) information […]
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
Puerto Rico man sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking cocaine into CT, prosecutors say
NEW HAVEN — A Puerto Rico man was sentenced for trafficking cocaine across the region, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven ordered Jose Angel Suarez, 39, of Veja Baja, Puerto Rico, to serve five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Wednesday.
What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week
The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week. It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. What is tax...
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Center for Disease Control advises families to take extra precautions at splash parks
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Another day of a heat wave here in Connecticut, and lots of families are hitting the pools and splash pads to cool off. Now, the Center for Disease Control is calling parents to take extra precautions. “We’ve been trying to get the splash pad because...
Connecticut ranks in top 5 for state with most luxury cars in the US
Connecticut has made the top five on a new list for having the most luxury cars in the nation.
This is Connecticut's favorite snack, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's favorite snack is...actually a beverage, according to Food & Wine. The magazine, which recently rounded up the best regional bites in all 50 states, picked white birch soda as the Nutmeg State's entry. Nutmeggers "have it all when...
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
