newstalk941.com
Celina Aldermen Approve Incentive Program For EMS Department
EMS staffing issues have once again caused Celina Aldermen to explore new ways to cover shifts. The Board approved new incentive pay that provides bonuses for employees that pick up extra shifts. EMS Director Andy Hall said the $15,000 proposal will last three months. “I was proposing a $100 incentive...
newstalk941.com
Putnam BOE And Commissioners Work On Funding Options For Park View
Building the fifth-eighth grade wing of the new Park View School would require county commissioners to pass a tax increase. The Putnam County School Board and County Commission discussed funding options for over an hour in a joint work session Monday night. The price tag for the middle school section of the school stands currently at some $20 million.
newstalk941.com
Celina Approves Match Cost In Joint Sewer Project
The Celina board of Aldermen approved its $65,000 match for a sewer line project Tuesday night. A $500,000 grant will fund the work along with local funding from the city, county and Industrial Development Board. During discussion over the project, Alderman Winton Dillon expressed his concerns to UCDD which is facilitating the project.
newstalk941.com
Celina Aldermen Unaware With Who Installed Controversial Sign
The person or party behind a controversial sign regarding drugs in Celina remains unknown. The sign that has since been removed read “To drug dealers and dope heads, this is not Amsterdam, this is Celina Tennessee. We will put you in jail.” It was located on a Highlands Residential Services property without permission.
newstalk941.com
Wilson Reflects On Eight Year Tenure As Van Buren Mayor
Van Buren County Mayor Greg Wilson reflected on his eight-year tenure at his final full commission meeting in the role. Wilson said the county had overcome many hardships during that time, including losing the old admin building to a 2015 fire and the pandemic. He said the county was able to get through it by working together.
ucbjournal.com
New urologist, cardiologist join Cookeville Regional
COOKEVILLE — There will soon be another Dr. Moore joining the ranks of Cookeville Regional’s medical staff where he will be joined by Dr. Yatsynovich. Dr. Aaron Moore, urologist, is eager to help patients in Cookeville and the region with any urologic problems they may have. “I find...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Council Authorizes a Federal Lawsuit Against Operators of Middle Point Landfill
Ongoing environmental problems, including odor and water pollution, have led the City of Murfreesboro to file a federal lawsuit against the operators of Middle Point Landfill:. Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland made the announcement Wednesday (8-10-22) afternoon. He says odor complaints are in the thousands:. In addition to the ongoing odor...
newstalk941.com
Interim Chief Smith: LPD Excited About Progress
Morale is up at the Livingston Police Department. That’s according to Interim Chief Ray Smith. He said after much turmoil, the department is excited about its progress and about the future. “When you talk about morale, just knowing there is a forward motion gives encouragement that there will be...
newstalk941.com
Register of Deeds Candidate Added To Putnam County Republican Party Caucus
A third candidate for Register of Deeds will be on the ballot at the Putnam County Republican Party Caucus Saturday. Lynn Haas has joined the race along side John Sanders and Luke Thornton. Republicans will elect their nominee to be on the November ballot. The caucus was called after longtime...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Education Majors At Tennessee Tech University
Learn more about the life of a TTU Education Major grad with Dr. Jeremy Wendt. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks with Dr. Jeremy Wendt, Chairman of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the Tennessee Tech University College of Education. They discuss his background coming from Coalfield, TN and Morgan County, his time at TTU, what the typical life of an Education Grad from TTU is like, and the various fields of employment that one may go into, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic changed what teachers are taught, and how that’s impacting K-12 education.
newstalk941.com
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland
It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors
MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
Howard Elementary School closed Monday due to water damage
Howard Elementary School in Gallatin will be closed Monday, August 8, due to water damage.
newstalk941.com
Today In The Upper Cumberland: Summit For Soldiers
Steve Redenbaugh discusses Summit For Soliders and its mission to help veterans. What began as a personal journey is now helping veterans across the state of Tennessee deal with the after effects of serving in the military. Steve Redenbaugh is part of Summit For Soldiers. Today In The Upper Cumberland...
Enhanced security measures in place at Wilson County Fair
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will see heightened security measures this year as safety measures remain a top priority.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Putnam County Mugshots July 18 – August 4
Check out the Putnam County Mugshots from July 18 – August 4. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
WSMV
Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost. The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release. The...
newstalk941.com
Tax Free Holiday For Food Items Happening Now
Grocery stores across the Upper Cumberland already experiencing a busy start to August as some food items are tax free until the end of the month. The General Assembly passed the sales tax holiday as relief for citizens earlier this summer. Food City District Manager Steven Jones said meat and non-perishable items expected to be hot items at its Cookeville location.
