Learn more about the life of a TTU Education Major grad with Dr. Jeremy Wendt. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks with Dr. Jeremy Wendt, Chairman of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the Tennessee Tech University College of Education. They discuss his background coming from Coalfield, TN and Morgan County, his time at TTU, what the typical life of an Education Grad from TTU is like, and the various fields of employment that one may go into, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic changed what teachers are taught, and how that’s impacting K-12 education.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO