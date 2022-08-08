Read full article on original website
Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community.
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
North Mankato urges residents to conserve water
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request.
Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gas prices are dropping across the nation. According to Gas Buddy, Happy Dan's, Kwik Trip and Speedway are just three stations in the Mankato and North Mankato area offering a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less.
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday's groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house.
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD - clipped version
This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.
Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from...
Walz: Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning. North Mankato hosts mini VetsFest. Updated: 13 hours ago. The North Mankato American Legion held a...
VetsFest comes to North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Rain poured down Saturday as members of the North Mankato American Legion and the public gathered to raise money for area veterans. Much louder than the sound of raindrops however, was the sound of music. The Pat McLaughin Band plays at events like these across Minnesota,
Things to know for elections tomorrow...
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the
Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gas prices are dropping across the nation. Opportunities now available for Mankato...
Opportunities now available for Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?
With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault
A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
The vote means the district will get $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and high school.
DNR wants public input on state wolf population
This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things to know for elections tomorrow... Updated: 8 hours ago. Voters should be aware that they're choosing who will be on...
Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
Minnesota voters find new polling places
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
