Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022
Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule
LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
New head coach, same expectations for Paw Paw football in 2022
PAW PAW, MI – Dennis Strey Sr. is in his first offseason at Paw Paw’s head coach, and it’s a role he is well-prepared for. The former Bloomingdale head coach and assistant under previous Paw Paw head coach Matt Stephens, Strey Sr. knows what it takes to lead a program and knows the current players he’s guiding.
Devastating playoff upset has Vicksburg fired up for 2022 football season
VICKSBURG, MI – Vicksburg’s 2021 high school football season can be summed up by tweaking a familiar quote from ancient Rome: “The Bulldogs won The Bone, but lost the war.”. After keeping the Swine Bone rivalry trophy in Vicksburg for the third consecutive year with a 46-27...
Ex-Western Michigan RB named to college football’s athletic ‘freaks’ list
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time since 2017, Western Michigan wasn’t represented on Bruce Feldman’s annual list of athletic freaks in college football. But a former Bronco received a spot among the 100 elite athletes, as Feldman put Illinois junior running back Chase Brown, along with his twin brother, Sydney, at Nos. 33 and 34 in the 2022 version of the list.
Central Michigan football 2022 schedule, win total odds and predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today marks our fourth edition of Win Total Wednesday, and you can check out our expert preview for Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and...
Who will win the 2022 Wolverine Conference football title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Few high school football teams in Michigan have enjoyed as much as regular season dominance as Edwardsburg during its decade in the Wolverine Conference. The Eddies boast nine league titles in 10 years and are 70-2 against Wolverine foes in the regular season during that span.
Air raid: 20 quarterbacks to watch in Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Toe meets leather for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season in just 16 days, and while the sweat-soaked two-a-days leading up to kickoff are tough, the pressure really ramps up under the Friday night lights. Having a veteran quarterback to command the huddle is a big benefit on the...
Midnight practice signals start of season for veteran Sturgis football team
STURGIS, MI – Football players across the state have spent the last few months in the weight room preparing to play under the glow of stadium lights, but most must wait until the first Friday night kickoff for that experience. Not at Sturgis, where head coach Chance Stewart continued...
East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
Who will win the 2022 Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League Tier 1 title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – In 2019, the Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League debuted with seven teams in one division. Three years later, the league is up to 14 teams spread across two divisions thanks to a sharp rise in small schools moving toward the 8-player game.
WMU football’s offensive line taking shape after first week of fall camp
KALAMAZOO, MI – The “thuds” echoed a little louder throughout Waldo Stadium on Tuesday, as the Western Michigan football team held its first full pads and full contact practice of the Broncos’ 2022 fall camp. For the first time since spring ball, WMU’s veteran defenders were...
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
Vote: Who’s your pick to win the OK White Conference football championship?
Forest Hills Central has won back-to-back OK White Conference championships and three in the past five seasons. Are the Rangers still the team to beat in the White?. High school football camp opens today, and MLive wants to know what their readers are thinking when it comes to the conference championship races. Here’s your chance to weigh in on the White. Cast your vote below. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 12 a.m. on Aug. 25.
