Lawton, MI

MLive.com

Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022

Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule

LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
LOWELL, MI
MLive.com

New head coach, same expectations for Paw Paw football in 2022

PAW PAW, MI – Dennis Strey Sr. is in his first offseason at Paw Paw’s head coach, and it’s a role he is well-prepared for. The former Bloomingdale head coach and assistant under previous Paw Paw head coach Matt Stephens, Strey Sr. knows what it takes to lead a program and knows the current players he’s guiding.
PAW PAW, MI
MLive.com

Ex-Western Michigan RB named to college football’s athletic ‘freaks’ list

KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time since 2017, Western Michigan wasn’t represented on Bruce Feldman’s annual list of athletic freaks in college football. But a former Bronco received a spot among the 100 elite athletes, as Feldman put Illinois junior running back Chase Brown, along with his twin brother, Sydney, at Nos. 33 and 34 in the 2022 version of the list.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Central Michigan football 2022 schedule, win total odds and predictions

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today marks our fourth edition of Win Total Wednesday, and you can check out our expert preview for Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Who will win the 2022 Wolverine Conference football title?

KALAMAZOO, MI – Few high school football teams in Michigan have enjoyed as much as regular season dominance as Edwardsburg during its decade in the Wolverine Conference. The Eddies boast nine league titles in 10 years and are 70-2 against Wolverine foes in the regular season during that span.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
MLive.com

East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach

EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?

The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Vote: Who’s your pick to win the OK White Conference football championship?

Forest Hills Central has won back-to-back OK White Conference championships and three in the past five seasons. Are the Rangers still the team to beat in the White?. High school football camp opens today, and MLive wants to know what their readers are thinking when it comes to the conference championship races. Here’s your chance to weigh in on the White. Cast your vote below. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 12 a.m. on Aug. 25.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Factory Coffee in downtown Kalamazoo

From left, Emmy, Dan, Louise and Mabel Kastner pose for a portrait in front of Factory Coffee, 205 W. Lovell Street in downtown Kalamazoo, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The Kastner’s are the owners of Factory Coffee. Gracie Smith | gsmith@mlive.comGet Photo. 3 / 11. Michigan’s Best Local Eats:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE

