Greg Cote Show podcast: Introducing the plan to rename Mount Rushmore. And is Greg obese or what?

By Greg Cote
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A listener leaving a maximum 5-star review with Apple Podcasts recently called The Greg Cote Show “a random grab bag of fun.” Thank you. We’ll take it. Our mission from the moment we started this venture in 2020 was to be a variety show that left you wondering what was around the next corner -- but almost always emphasizing the fun.

And our newest show, out now, is no exception. This is our 34th episode of 2022 and 125th overall and we welcome you back as always.

Out front on the new menu, we introduce and discuss a new GCS project: A petition drive at change.org to change the name of Mount Rushmore to Mount Gregmore.

The Rushmore name is controversial to many because that land in South Dakota was stolen from the Lakota Indians by the U.S. government, or because two of the four presidents etched in stone were slave owners. ESPN analyst Jalen Rose did an impassioned video advocating the change, and also suggested we all stop using Mount Rushmore as an acclamation of greatness, as in “the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks.”

Greg, Chris and Yeti discuss Rose’s video, the serious issue, and our light-hearted nomination of Mount Gregmore as a replacement. Be the change. Go to Mount Gregmore to sign our petition now!

Also in the new epsiode:

▪ Bill Maher of HBO’s “Real Time” asked, “Have you ever seen a fat 90-year-old?” We discuss.

▪ Yeti explains how a music studio in Slovakia (!) had a small hand in producing “Pebble Drive,” his new song that debited on our show last week and that may now be streamed at Spotify and elsewhere.

▪ Chris takes us into the room as Season 2 of Battle Court Jai-Alai gets underway with a player draft -- and Chris’ Cesta Cyclones out to defend their championship.

▪ Golfing alone. Chris just did it. Greg never has in what reveals a heretofore unknown insecurity about him.

▪ Greg considers filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service over the name of the USPS podcast, “Mailin’ It!”

▪ Greg holds Chris solely to blame for the two of them not winning last week’s billion-dollar lottery prize.

▪ Chris and his friend Alex have a surprise night out planned with their fathers. But does Chris let slip what the surprise is?

Hear all of this and more in our latest podcast! A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you pod, including of course at miamiherald.com. Find the entire GCS catalog with all 125 episodes HERE . (The show also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.).

Our podcast debuted in March 2020, just before the pandemic hit. (Sorry, don’t blame us). We thank you all, our pod family, for your great and growing support. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us a bunch. Tell your friends, too!

We now have a teaser video out each week on the Miami Herald YouTube channel to preview the latest episode. Check it out.

Also visit thegregcoteshow.com and click ‘Shop’ for our merch store. We have new items out including Nellie’s Diner and Greg “Floating Head” T-shirts. ShoppinIt . Also check out our podcast’s new YouTube channel.

