Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through

During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

2 Eagles first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

NFL training camps are well underway and teams are beginning to put their lineups in place for the upcoming season. Teams have started releasing their depth charts and clarifying where guys stand. The Philadelphia Eagles are no different and the team recently released its first depth chart. The franchise over-performed in its first season with […] The post 2 Eagles first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: Would Patriots bail on new offense? Belichick is open to change

FOXBORO -- The only schematic philosophy to which Bill Belichick has been married over the course of his tenure with the Patriots is not to be married to any one system or structure or base concept. We've seen him go from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 and back. We've...
NFL
NBC Sports

What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Kinlaw ahead of key season

It was probably no coincidence when Bryant Young was recently around the current 49ers, one of the individuals with whom he had a lengthy conversation was Javon Kinlaw. Young set the standard for professionalism, class and drive during his 14 seasons with the 49ers. On Saturday, he delivered an emotional speech upon his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL
Times Record News

Bowers returns to QB for senior season at Petrolia

They shared a backfield not that long ago. And they’ve played football together for what seems like forever.  Now Gage Bowers and Caleb Henderson will be reunited as quarterback and running back with the two seniors looking to carry the Pirates into the 2022 season.   Petrolia lost key pieces from a core that...
PETROLIA, TX
NBC Sports

Saints to sign QB KJ Costello

Jameis Winston will miss some practice time and the preseason opener after hurting his foot in a recent practice session and the Saints are adding a quarterback to the roster to spread out the workload in his absence. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints are signing KJ Costello.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary

The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What are the NFL roster cut dates in 2022?

No one is immune to the stress of tryouts -- not even NFL players. NFL training camps are well underway and preseason is around the corner, but cut-down days are not to be overlooked. Set right before the regular season, cut-down days mark some of the biggest roster changes throughout the league.
NFL
NBC Sports

Aiyuk details aftermath from on-field conflict with Warner

SANTA CLARA — There haven’t been any more skirmishes between 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner, but that doesn’t mean either has backed down. The two players have kept their fierce competition at a fever pitch throughout training camp but have refrained from taking it past the whistle since coach Kyle Shanahan found it necessary to stop practice last week. Aiyuk sees it as a natural result of the competition level on the team.
NFL
NBC Sports

AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report

Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Commanders add vet LB and two other players in roster reshuffling

For a few months now, Ron Rivera has indicated that the Washington Commanders were interested in the idea of signing a veteran to add to their linebacking corps. On Sunday, the club finally did so. Before resuming training camp on Monday, the team announced it had picked up Nathan Gerry,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates

In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Hufanga: Former USC teammate Jackson can 'do it all' for 49ers

After playing two years together at the University of Southern California, Talanoa Hufanga couldn’t be happier to be back on the field with Drake Jackson. “Drake is my dog,” Hufanga told reporters after practice on Wednesday. “He’s for sure a great dude, first off … Great guy off the field.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Positive signs coming from Patriots’ run game in camp

The New England Patriots offense has left plenty to be desired so far in training camp, but it provided a reason for optimism on Tuesday. After struggling mightily with Bill Belichick's new-look offense in Monday's session, the unit finally found some success with the running game. Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Ty Montgomery put together a strong collective performance in the Patriots' new outside zone running scheme.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants waste huge opportunity with series loss to Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Evan Longoria has played 15 seasons and nearly 1,900 games in the big leagues, more than enough to know that there are no must-win games in August. But he also has seen and experienced enough to know that there is a time to start making your move, and it doesn't always come in September.
SAN DIEGO, CA

