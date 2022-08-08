ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fond farewell: Family, friends gather in Westlake Village for Vin Scully's final sign-off

Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday. Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where he often attended Sunday service. Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.Scully died last week at the age of 94. He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949....
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Noah Syndergaard's Performance Tonight

Noa Syndergaard made his second start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. He fared well enough, surrendering two runs over six innings against the Miami Marlins. However, fans aren't particularly impressed with the deadline acquisition. Formerly one of the game's hardest throwers before undergoing Tommy John surgery, "Thor" is...
Popculture

Fan Gets Violent During Padres and Giants Game in Wild Viral Video

MLB fans who attended the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game on Monday night got involved in a wild fight. A viral video shows at least four people going after each other, and it started when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to kick a man down a row of stairs. The man who was being attacked dragged the Padres fan down the stairs before two other men jumped in and began throwing punches.
NBC Sports

Giants saved by controversial home-plate call vs. Padres

An overturned play at home plate proved controversial during the Giants-Padres game on Monday night -- and might have just saved the game for San Francisco. The incredible seventh-inning relay from left fielder Luis González to cutoff man Brandon Crawford to catcher Joey Bart beat San Diego’s Brandon Drury to the plate after he was sent from first base on Ha Seong-Kim’s double, but the base runner was called safe at home.
NBC Sports

Soto's ugly misplay in outfield gifts Giants two early runs

After hitting his first home run in a San Diego Padres uniform on Tuesday night, Juan Soto made his first major Padres gaffe during Wednesday’s game that worked out extremely well for the Giants. San Francisco already led 1-0 at Petco Park when Austin Slater came up to bat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

