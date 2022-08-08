Major roadwork projects continue this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County

Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This week, the contractor will continue work on the Youngs Road West Jug Handle, the East Linden Service road, the Grandview Jug Handle, and the bridges over Larry’s Creek and Quenshukeny Run. The Young’s Road West Jug Handle will remain closed next week for concrete curb operations.

Sunday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 12, the contractor will be replacing a large pipe across Route 220 southbound. Work will be performed 24-hours a day. Southbound motorists can expect single lane conditions.

Motorists should use caution through the work zone and be aware of daily impacts to travel lanes for additional miscellaneous construction operations.

Existing Detours

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshukeny Road. Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshukeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound. All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound. The Front Street turning lane will be closed for the construction of concrete islands at the western entrance to Front Street. Southbound motorists will be detoured to the median U-turn near the former Woodward Township school to access Front Street via northbound 220.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Daily closures begin on Little Pine Creek Road in Cummings and Pine townships

Note: This work is postponed from last week.

Daily road closures being this week on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings and Pine townships for maintenance and paving projects.

On Monday, Aug. 8 through Tuesday, Aug. 23, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin maintenance work at several locations on Little Pine Creek Road between the Little Pine State Park office in Waterville, Cummings Township and Route 287 in English Center, Pine Township.

Work is planned on the below dates and locations:

Aug. 8-11: paving between English Run Road and Otter Run Lane in Pine Township.

Aug. 12-18: paving between Otter Run Lane and Schoolhouse Road in Cummings Township.

Aug. 18-19: paving between School House Road and Panther Run in Cummings Township.

Aug. 19-22: paving between Panther Run and the Little Pine State Park office in Cummings Township.

Aug. 23: paving between English Center and Route 287 in Pine Township, lane restrictions only.

A detour using Route 287, Route 44, and Route 4001 will be in place while work is being performed. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.

The contractor, Kriger Construction, will continue work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project between Woodworth and Stevenson streets. Work includes paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

The contractor, Aqua, will be installing new water lines in the southbound lanes of Keystone Avenue, within the construction limits. There should be no impacts to traffic.

The following closure will remain in effect:

Route 199 (Keystone Avenue) will be closed to northbound traffic between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street.

Detour information for:

For closure between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street northbound cars will follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung Street to Elmer Avenue and Stevenson Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Tioga County

A bridge rehabilitation project will begin this week on the bridge carrying Route 49 over Baldwin Creek in Lawrence Township.

On Monday, the contractor will begin work on the bridge which is located approximately three miles east of Elkland Borough. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect shifted two-lane conditions and on occasion single lane conditions with flaggers.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in June of 2023, weather permitting. HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $823,770, bridge rehabilitation project. Work includes bridge repairs, epoxy overlay on the bridge deck, and miscellaneous construction.

Additionally, a resurfacing project will begin this week on Route 49 in Nelson and Osceola townships and Elkland Borough.

Today, the contractor will begin to mill and resurface Route 49 between a half mile east of the intersection with Route 4022 (Lakeview Road) in Nelson Township and a quarter mile east of the intersection with Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road / Holden Street), Osceola Township. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

HRI is the primary contractor for the $2.8 million resurfacing project which includes base and shoulder repairs, installation of ADA curb ramps, updated guiderails, milling and paving, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed in November of 2022.

Montour County

Lane restrictions begin this week on routes 54 and 642 in Valley Township for drilling utility test holes.

Today through Friday, a private contractor, T2 Utility Engineers, will be drilling utility test holes along Route 642 between Kindt Road and Route 54. On Monday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 16, the contractor will be drilling utility test holes along Route 54 between Red Roof Inn Road and Jerseytown Road.

Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists should expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

Northumberland County

A resurfacing project continues on Route 61 in the City of Shamokin and Coal Township.

This week, the contractor will continue upgrading ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street in the City of Shamokin. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Work should have minimal impact to traffic.

In September, the contractor will mill and resurface Route 61 (East Sunbury Street / Mt. Carmel Street) between Sixth Street in the City of Shamokin and the Burger King in Coal Township. Work will be performed during the overnight hours. Motorists can expect delays when work is being performed.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $2.1 million resurfacing project. Work includes upgrading 48 ADA ramps, milling and resurfacing the roadway, and miscellaneous construction. Work on this project is expected to be completed in November of 2022.

Union County

Note: This project was originally scheduled to start Aug. 1 and has been postponed to Aug. 8

A bridge reconstruction project will close a portion of Route 1011 (Old Route 15) this week in White Deer Township.

On Monday, Old Route 15 will be closed between Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) and Park Road, while the contractor begins the bridge reconstruction project on the bridge carrying Old Route 15 over White Deer Creek. A detour using Route 15 in Union County and Route 405 in Northumberland and Union counties will be in place for the duration of the project.

Rylind Construction Company, is the primary contractor for the $1.1 million bridge reconstruction project. Work on the project includes removal of the existing deck and beams, substructure repairs, new beams and new deck. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2022.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will continue placing subbase, topsoil, and seeding. Contractor will begin paving a portion of the southbound lane of 339 in preparation for the next construction phase. Once completed guide rail and shoulder back up will be installed. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic entering at the intersection of Route 339 and Smith Hollow Road will only be allowed to turn in the northbound direction onto route 339.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Lane restriction on Back Branch Road in Hemlock and Mount Pleasant townships

Lane restrictions begin this week on Back Branch Road in Hemlock and Mount Pleasant townships for a paving project.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a PennDOT force paving crew will be milling and paving Back Branch Road between Iron Street and Route 487 (Lightstreet Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Centre County

Work continues on the Route 26/Route 45 intersection. The work zone is about 1.5 miles north of Pine Grove Mills.

Drivers on Route 26 will travel a temporary roadway through the construction zone. Motorists traveling the work zone will not encounter lane restrictions from Monday, Aug. 8, through Monday, Aug. 15, to facilitate traffic flow to Penn State's Ag Progress Days. There will be flaggers in the roadway directing traffic to the event site from 7 to 11 a.m., Wednesday through Friday.

PennDOT reminds drivers that lane widths through the work zone are reduced to 10-feet and urges drivers of wider vehicles to find an alternate route to the event site.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point is the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.

***********************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.