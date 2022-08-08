ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man left shot, beaten in random driveway, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten up, then shot and left in a random driveway Wednesday morning, police say. Just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of West Theo for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg and beaten up in a driveway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police need help finding missing 38year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Bexar County searching for woman who sold rental car

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to an alleged car scam. The victim met with a Bexar County resident February 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. The suspect, not yet identified by police, provided...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Update on the trial of an accused ax murderer from 2020

SAN ANTONIO - New details on the trial of an accused ax murderer, two years after the gruesome killing of a San Antonio woman. Prosecutors say Rafael Castillo used an ax to kill 31-year-old Nicole Perry back in 2020. Her dismembered body was found by trash crews in Southeast Bexar...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio landlord allegedly set house on fire after tenants were late paying rent

A San Antonio landlord was arrested Sunday evening on allegations that she set a house on fire because she was mad a tenant was late with rent, KSAT reports. San Antonio police were initially called to the 1000 block of Lamar Street on the city’s East Side after a tenant reported that his landlord, 35-year-old Elizabeth Flores Romo, had broken in and set fire to his door frame, the station repots, citing arrest documents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home

ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

