FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police respond to report of man with 'toy gun' on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department responded to a report of a man carrying a gun, but upon further investigation, police said it was a toy gun. The initial report, called in by a woman, claimed that a male was seen carrying a gun in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches St. on the Northeast Side of the city.
Man left shot, beaten in random driveway, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten up, then shot and left in a random driveway Wednesday morning, police say. Just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of West Theo for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg and beaten up in a driveway.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
KTSA
Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
news4sanantonio.com
Semi-truck overturns on highway and spills thousands of Bud Light beer cans on road
This bud's for you, you and you. A semi-truck overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the Interstate 71 ramp to Interstate 265 near Louisville. A beer truck overturned and broke open sending hundreds of cases of beer into the median which will take a while to clean up. While traffic was...
San Antonio TikTok captures 3-day police standoff
What is the 'SQUAT TEAM' and why is there a Minion on it?
Alamo Heights Police warn about burglars targeting elderly. Here's how they gain entrance to homes.
SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Heights Police Department is warning elderly residents to be cautious of a man knocking on doors and soliciting tree trimming services. Police say the man and two other suspects burglarize homes once allowed entrance to the backyard. The suspect is described as being 6...
Young Boy Attacked In Texas Restroom, Sparks 1-Mile Foot Chase
A good samaritan jumped into action after hearing everyone screaming and yelling.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need help finding missing 38year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
KWTX
Bexar County searching for woman who sold rental car
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to an alleged car scam. The victim met with a Bexar County resident February 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. The suspect, not yet identified by police, provided...
KTSA
Tree trimming solicitor, accomplices burglarize Castle Hills home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Castle Hills police are investigating a burglary involving a door-to-door solicitor. Police said a man went to an elderly resident’s house to solicit tree trimming work on the property. The man, who Shavano Park police said was dressed in business attire and said...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for man who disappeared from North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 35-year-old man who disappeared from the North Side last week. Nicholas Patrick Browne was last seen on Wednesday in the 9400 block of Powhatan Drive, not far from Callaghan and Stonehaven roads. He weighs 200 pounds, is 5 feet,...
KSAT 12
Trial begins for man accused of dismembering San Antonio woman back in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Opening statements were heard Wednesday morning as the trial began for a man accused of dismembering a woman back in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Nicole Perry. According to the indictment, on Nov. 19 Castillo allegedly killed Perry...
news4sanantonio.com
Update on the trial of an accused ax murderer from 2020
SAN ANTONIO - New details on the trial of an accused ax murderer, two years after the gruesome killing of a San Antonio woman. Prosecutors say Rafael Castillo used an ax to kill 31-year-old Nicole Perry back in 2020. Her dismembered body was found by trash crews in Southeast Bexar...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio landlord allegedly set house on fire after tenants were late paying rent
A San Antonio landlord was arrested Sunday evening on allegations that she set a house on fire because she was mad a tenant was late with rent, KSAT reports. San Antonio police were initially called to the 1000 block of Lamar Street on the city’s East Side after a tenant reported that his landlord, 35-year-old Elizabeth Flores Romo, had broken in and set fire to his door frame, the station repots, citing arrest documents.
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
Click2Houston.com
Beautiful sight🏮: Giant lanterns to light up the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Residents and visitors in San Antonio are in for a beautiful surprise as giant lanterns will light up the River Walk for two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. According to our sister station KSAT-TV, there will be 10 parade floats, each 26...
KSAT 12
Have you seen her? Bexar County deputies searching for woman who disappeared 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a 38-year-old woman has entered day three and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday. She has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder, has green eyes and blonde hair.
KTSA
Man murdered on San Antonio’s East side, police still searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a murder on the East side. KSAT-12 reports officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Gabriel Street at around 1 A.M. Monday. They were told someone had been stabbed but they arrived to find a...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
