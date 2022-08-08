Read full article on original website
speedsport.com
Schatz & Gravel Tied Atop Night 1 Points
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — On a night when only 18 of the top 20 qualifiers transferred into the feature through the heat races, Donny Schatz and David Gravel emerged as the nights high-point earners during night one of the Knoxville Nationals Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. Both Schatz and Gravel wound...
speedsport.com
Lack Of Passing Leaves Contenders Frustrated
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Call it odd, call it greasy, call it evenly matched. There was certainly no question that Wednesday night’s qualifying program for the 61st NOS Energy Knoxville Nationals was unusual and unlike any other in recent history of the prestigious event at Knoxville Raceway. Only two...
speedsport.com
Knoxville Notes: Contenders Tune Up In Cappy Classic
KNOXVILLLE, Iowa — Sixty-nine cars and drivers signed in for Sunday night’s 11th annual Capitani Classic at Knoxville Raceway, which is traditionally the last chance for competitors to get laps at the legendary half-mile track before the Nationals begin on Wednesday night. While many of the drivers considered...
speedsport.com
Schuchart Eyes Elusive Knoxville Nationals Crown
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Logan Schuchart has come oh so close to claiming one of sprint car racing’s crown jewel events and this year’s 61st running of the Knoxville Nationals presents a prime opportunity for him to finish the job. Since 2019, Schuchart has posted runner-up results in...
speedsport.com
Marks Holds Slight Lead In Latest Rankings
Brent Marks maintained a slight advantage over Danny Dietrich in the National Sprint Car Rankings heading into this week’s Knoxville Nationals at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway. Marks boasts an average finish of 4.4 in 54 starts this season, while Dietrich has an average finish of 4.480 in 61 starts.
speedsport.com
Hickle Adjusting To New Challenge
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Earlier this year J.J. Hickle made a big decision to change the trajectory of his racing career by leaving the comforts of home. Heading into this week’s Knoxville Nationals that move appears to have paid off. The Quilcene, Wash., native received an offer to wheel...
