wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Drier days soon on the horizon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday brought another day of unsettled weather across central Alabama, and we can’t quite sound the all clear for storms yet. First Alert AccuTrack shows some lingering storms tonight across northeast Alabama, bringing heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning east of I-65. Thunderstorms should clear out over the next hour or so, and we will eventually be left with a mostly cloudy sky and only isolated rain chances through tomorrow morning. Patchy fog will be possible for the morning commute with lows mild and muggy in the 70s.
wbrc.com
Vote for ALEA in America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency thinks they have the coolest cruiser in America, and they need your help proving it!. Troopers entered their cruiser into the American Association of State Trooper’s Annual Calendar Contest. This year, ALEA submitted their 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe placed with the...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
wbrc.com
Wellborn Cabinet Inc. plans expansion creating 415 jobs in East Ala.
ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years, according to Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. Wellborn Cabinet’s plan is to construct and equip a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
How an Alabama Winn-Dixie changed Joni Mitchell
When Julie Nordmann walked into the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama, she was starstruck. There, sitting in the hotel’s Birdcage lounge with two pitchers of margaritas flanking her, was Joni Mitchell.
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama
Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
wbrc.com
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
(CNN) – California’s Death Valley experienced widespread damage after it got nearly a year’s worth of rainfall over just three hours Friday. Images taken by a European Space Agency Satellite before and after the rains show the differences in the landscape. The enhanced color images use short...
wbrc.com
A great week of astronomical events in Alabama’s night sky
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calling all astronomy fans! It’s time to circle some dates on your calendar because a trio of night sky events will occur over the next week. They are a supermoon, a meteor shower and a planet making its closest approach to Earth of 2022. The...
wbrc.com
David Swift extradited to Tennessee, arraignment tomorrow
Back to School for Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa Co. Schools.
Alabama cabinet manufacturer announces $17 million expansion, to create 415 jobs
A family-owned cabinet company has announced a $17 million expansion in Oxford that will create 415 jobs over five years. Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product. Construction is set to begin next spring. The facility, to...
wbrc.com
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
$10k gas theft, no-kill dog shelter, and high school football records: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Under the category of “records that will never be broken” Leada looks a several, including one high school that holds the record for the most points scored in a single quarter - 54 points. Most points scored in a game is 125. She looks at a few other records too.
aldailynews.com
Agency: $127M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to date
The state of Alabama has allocated about $127.8 million in federal COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to 31,432 households, according to the agency in charge of distributing the funds. The state has received $221.2 million in ERA funding in two batches. In all, about 58% of the available funding has been...
My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat
This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites
The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
utv44.com
Univ. of South Alabama Police Chief resigns
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Zeke Aull resigned as University of South Alabama Police Chief Monday. The university put him on administrative leave in June “pending the resolution of a personnel matter.”. An email that was sent out through the university’s mass email system provided no additional details about...
