Alabama State

wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Drier days soon on the horizon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday brought another day of unsettled weather across central Alabama, and we can’t quite sound the all clear for storms yet. First Alert AccuTrack shows some lingering storms tonight across northeast Alabama, bringing heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning east of I-65. Thunderstorms should clear out over the next hour or so, and we will eventually be left with a mostly cloudy sky and only isolated rain chances through tomorrow morning. Patchy fog will be possible for the morning commute with lows mild and muggy in the 70s.
wbrc.com

Vote for ALEA in America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency thinks they have the coolest cruiser in America, and they need your help proving it!. Troopers entered their cruiser into the American Association of State Trooper’s Annual Calendar Contest. This year, ALEA submitted their 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe placed with the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Wellborn Cabinet Inc. plans expansion creating 415 jobs in East Ala.

ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years, according to Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. Wellborn Cabinet’s plan is to construct and equip a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford...
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama

Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

A great week of astronomical events in Alabama’s night sky

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calling all astronomy fans! It’s time to circle some dates on your calendar because a trio of night sky events will occur over the next week. They are a supermoon, a meteor shower and a planet making its closest approach to Earth of 2022. The...
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
aldailynews.com

Agency: $127M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to date

The state of Alabama has allocated about $127.8 million in federal COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to 31,432 households, according to the agency in charge of distributing the funds. The state has received $221.2 million in ERA funding in two batches. In all, about 58% of the available funding has been...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat

This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites

The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Univ. of South Alabama Police Chief resigns

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Zeke Aull resigned as University of South Alabama Police Chief Monday. The university put him on administrative leave in June “pending the resolution of a personnel matter.”. An email that was sent out through the university’s mass email system provided no additional details about...
MOBILE, AL

