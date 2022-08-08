Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
I Launched 6 Startups in 8 Months (And 5 of Them Failed)
A story about founding several startups, funding, investor relationships, writing software, and winning hackathons. Some people like Peter Levels say, ">95% of everything I ever did failed (...) ship more" while the famous Rework book provides a study-based statement that "People who failed before have the same amount of success as people who have never tried at all. (...) Already successful entrepreneurs are far more likely to succeed again". In my opinion, if you fail smart, mistakes do teach you a lesson. It's all about getting feedback and learning from it. With this in mind, some of the initiatives I'm describing were not failures at all. They either made me money or taught me a lot.
VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn
The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
TechCrunch
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Ways To Get Started With Conversion Rate Optimization
The airfocus team in their Hamburg office.Photo by airfocus on Unsplash. Any online marketing campaign’s end goal is to increase sales. But to do that, you’ll first need to attract your target audience and convert them into paying customers. And this is where conversion rates come in.
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
FinTechs Offer Trade Credit Bridge Between Banks, SMBs
Small businesses have found it difficult to keep up with digital innovations in payments and financing. Banks too face challenges developing and implementing systems scaled to small and medium-sized business (SMB) digital payment innovation. FinTech is coming to the digital rescue, developing solutions including networks to bridge the gap. For...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inc.com
7 Reasons Marketing Return on Investment Is a Challenge
As a business consultant and angel investor, I often ask for business owners for their own assessment of marketing ROI, or customer acquisition cost. While I realize that a high level of certainty in these numbers is an elusive goal, the value of doing the work, and benchmarking your business against competitors, is well worth the effort. Are you making the proper investment, and is it paying off?
thefastmode.com
Swedish Tech Startup Telness Tech Secures €8.5m to Expand Digital Telecoms Offering
Swedish ‘teltech’ Telness Tech has announced €8.5m in Series A funding to continue to revolutionize the European telecoms market through integrated solutions for telcos. The latest funding round was led by Stockholm-based VC, Industrifonden. Telness Tech’s existing investor, JCE Group, also participated in the round. Founded...
Take Customer Service To The Next Level With These Service-Based Franchises
Want to own a business that "serves" others? Here are some top choices.
US News and World Report
African E-Commerce Firm Jumia Says It Is Past Peak Losses, Shares Jump
(Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss. Jumia is an online marketplace for vendors and food sellers, with...
Kalibrate Launches Competitive Insights Technology
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Kalibrate, the recognized authority in location intelligence software and consulting, has launched Competitive Insights, software that enables retailers to see a real-time view of consumer’s footfall traffic patterns at a given location. Built for retail, restaurant, retail health, hospitality, retail support (brokerage, REITS, etc) and shopping centers. Competitive Insights gives users information of when and how frequently customers interact with competitors’ locations versus their own locations, cross-shopping patterns, and where customers live to define an accurate trade area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005171/en/ Kalibrate’s Competitive Insights provides trade area insights to inform real estate and marketing decisions. (Photo: Business Wire)
How the CFOs of Block and CarParts.com are decoding where consumer spending is heading
The proverbial consumer has become the central focus of the economy this summer, the key to deciphering the murky outlook ahead. Consumer spending, which makes up 68% of the U.S. economy, is tenuous and poised to decline. So what are companies learning about consumers?. With confidence slipping and households growing...
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
Optii Solutions Launches Standalone Hotel Operations Solution
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it has launched a standalone hotel operations solution that does not require a PMS integration. This will allow hotels globally to take advantage of the many productivity gains that Optii’s platform provides, and once and for all leave pen and paper behind. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005228/en/ Optii Solutions launched a standalone hotel operations solution that allows any hotelier to take advantage of Optii’s productivity improvements without the need for PMS integration. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Improving communication content with technology helps retain drivers, office staff
Truck drivers are easily the most visible, and one of the most crucial, parts of the transportation industry. Freight simply wouldn’t move without them. But another part of the transportation workforce quietly helps keep shipments moving behind the scenes and is just as important: back-office staff. Office workers such...
Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors
Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
CNBC
For tech workers who missed window for IPO market riches, it's time for a job market rethink
The stock market just turned in its best month since 2022, so maybe conditions will change more quickly than many predict for high-growth tech startups. But the window of opportunity has been closed, at least in the short term, on IPOs, and the windfall paper riches of many tech employees on indefinite hold.
biztoc.com
Las Vegas-based Fortress Blockchain Technologies, which is building financial, regulatory, and tech B2B infrastructure for Web3 companies, raised a $22.5M seed
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
Comments / 0