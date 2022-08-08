Read full article on original website
Tropics are showing some signs of life!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.
More afternoon storms expected for Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another round of strong to even possibly severe storms for late Tuesday afternoon through the early evening. We will start out with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a strong SE wind at 10-15 mph. This will hold the sea breeze from penetrating too far inland so expect to see storms fire up from I-75 westward toward the Gulf just after 3 p.m.
Hot first day of school as storms take a break!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air moves over the Suncoast to start the school year Wednesday and stays with us through Friday. That means afternoon storms take a break. Tuesday storms gave us 0.51″ at SRQ, 0.46″ at Lakewood Ranch, 1.01″ downtown Bradenton and 1.52″ on the south side of Osprey. Look out for and drain any standing water that you can because mosquitoes are going to love the result of the last few days of rain. More moisture returns into the weekend and with it the chance for afternoon storms again.
Hurricane Preparedness Workshops To Be Held This Week
The height of the 2022 Hurricane Season is approaching. To Ensure you and your family are prepared for hurricane The Charlotte County Emergency Department is inviting you to attend one of their three hurricane preparedness seminars. Now is the time to make your plans. Determine your risk, know your zone, have a plan, prepare and stay informed. Disasters don’t wait and neither should you!
Heat lightning isn’t real. Here’s what it actually is.
On late summer nights, you can often see flashes off in the distance on the horizon. These flashes are commonly referred to as "heat lightning".
Afternoon storms next three days!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Afternoon and evening storms will be more widespread today through Tuesday. Then drier air returns with more dust from the Sahara to end the week and our thunderstorm chances drop. A little more moisture returns as we get into next weekend. Saturday’s rain was light, only 0.05″ at SRQ, farther south to Nokomis 0.27″ fell.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Manatee, Sarasota by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manatee; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Manatee County in west central Florida Northwestern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sarasota Bradenton Airport, or near Sarasota, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sarasota, Bradenton, Bradenton Beach, Bayshore Gardens, Cortez, Whitney Beach, Samoset, South Bradenton, Desoto Lakes and Palma Sola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Discovering the Palm Trees of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We spend 90% of our lives indoors. That can lead to “Nature Deficit Disorder”. But the palm trees here on the Suncoast may hold the cure!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!
Fewer storms Saturday, more on Sunday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday’s storms were widespread, but rain totals were very different from north to south. SRQ and Bradenton were lighter with only 0.09″ at SRQ. Venice, North Port and Punta Gorda received 0.93″ to 1.56″! Slightly drier air moves overhead Saturday, which means not as many storms for Saturday late afternoon and evening. Storms are much more widespread Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, then chances drop again Wednesday and Thursday.
Minnesota teenager enjoys Florida Suncoast during Make A Wish Trip with his family.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Joseph Row and his family drove all the way down from Minnesota to the Suncoast. Joseph says he’s really enjoys a morning boat ride with his family on a Pirate ship in Sarasota Bay. “It’s great, it’s a lot, it’s just really cool being by...
New Pass Grill: Mother Nature's Gift to Sarasota
When The Great Gale of 1848 smashed into Florida’s west coast in September of that year, it impacted the coastline from Englewood to Tampa profoundly. Among Mother Nature’s local modifications following the storm was a new pass that divided what was then known as Pine Island, creating Lido and Longboat keys. Sarasota pioneer William Whitaker was likely too busy searching for his lost fishing nets, which he stored on the sandy beach, to come up with a better name for what is known to this day as…New Pass.
Strongest storms expected late in the day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It stays mostly sunny and hot through the middle of the afternoon. Then, storms will start to develop. Rain chances increase to 60% by 5pm, and the storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico. If you’re headed to the beach, you’ll want to get inside before sunset. Before the storms form, […]
Sarasota Bradenton Airport Continues to Improve Services Here on the Suncoast
We are fortunate to have an amazing airport that services Sarasota and Manatee county travels. The Sarasota Bradenton Airport has continued to add services, improve facilities and expand the numerous direct flight options in the last few years. The changes continue at a pace to ensure the growing numbers of travelers passing through the airport enjoy the efficiencies of the more local airport when making reservations. In just the last ninety days, more good news regarding additional improvements at the airport has made headlines.
Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems
Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
Mopps returns to Longboat after seven months in Venice
Charlie Mopps, who left the employment of Longboat Key in January, returns to the town’s Public Works Department on Wednesday as program manager, Town Manager Tom Harmer told the Town Commission on Tuesday. Mopps’ last day with the town was Jan. 14 before he started as Public Works director...
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
Sarasota police warn beachgoers to stay away from mating manatees
"It kind of looks like a mess in the water. It looks like animals in distress however it's quite natural," said Lauren Brandkamp with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
SMH moves forward with plan to build hospital in North Port
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial hospital is moving forward with the plan to construct a hospital in North Port. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port will be constructing the new facility on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in...
