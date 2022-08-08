ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

148 health code violations from July added to BND Restaurant Inspection Database

By Lexi Cortes
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

The Belleville News-Democrat has added 148 health code violations from July to its Metro-east Restaurant Inspection Database.

The database contains health inspectors’ findings from all of the inspections they conducted so far this year at restaurants across St. Clair County.

In July, inspectors cited 57 restaurants for a total of 148 health code violations. Most of the cited restaurants had one violation, but inspectors uncovered as many as 10 violations at a single location.

A dead cockroach in an entryway and mold on a cooler door’s gaskets were among their findings in the last month.

You can find the BND’s Metro-east Restaurant Inspection Database online at bit.ly/3yi74y3 .

The database now includes 318 restaurants.

St. Clair County has a total of 1,028 restaurants, which receive unannounced, routine inspections from the health department two to three times a year. The health department will also send inspectors to investigate a complaint or to follow up on issues they identified in a routine inspection.

The BND will continue updating the database monthly to bring readers the latest inspection results.

See restaurant health code violations in St. Clair County in this searchable database

