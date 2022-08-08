Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car's Catalytic Converter
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortage
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education
Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police
CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with having gun on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago man who was allegedly concealing a gun on a CTA platform Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police said 22-year-old Erion Harrington was seen clutching at his waistband area where he was apparently concealing a gun around 1 a.m. on the Harrison Red Line platform.
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
8-month-old girl found after being taken by suspect who broke into Irving Park home: CPD
CPD said the suspect hit a 17-year-old girl on the head before taking the baby.
Robber caught after stealing rider's bag on board CTA Red Line: CPD
A man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side early Tuesday. The man, 40, was riding the train about 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue when someone reached for his bag, Chicago police said.
Man arrested after robbery on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after a robbery on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning. Police said a man around 40 years old was rididing the train, in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 3:30 a.m.. when he was approached by a man who reached into his bag. The offender got away with the victim's bag, but was later arrested by police. Charges are pending, police confirmed. No injuries were reported. This comes after Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence.
Chicago man 'smirked' before firing shots at group of people, killing man and wounding woman: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man at a block party in Bronzeville pulled out a gun and opened fire following an argument in June, killing a man and wounding a woman, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Rashon Kyle, 23, "smirked" before raising the gun and began firing at a group...
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery
A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
Police Investigating After Two Boaters Disappeared After Setting Sail From East Chicago Marina
Police are investigating and searching for two men who disappeared after going out on a boat at northwest Indiana's East Chicago Marina. Tatiana Herron told NBC 5 she is desperate to find her older brother, Curtis, who was last seen two weeks ago at the marina. “It’s hard and it’s...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy shot in parking lot in Edgewater
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in a parking lot in Edgewater Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of North Broadway. At about 12:50 p.m., the teen was in the parking lot when a group of unknown offenders approached him, police said. One of the offenders...
East Chicago Marina
Police are investigating and searching for two men who disappeared after going out on a boat at northwest Indiana’s East Chicago Marina.
Woodridge arrested for 'randomly' firing shots into Englewood park: authorities
Community activists and residents have been reacting to the arrest of a man allegedly found near an Englewood park with several loaded weapons.
Police seek to identify Red Line homicide suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are seeking help to identify two suspects in a homicide that took place Saturday on the CTA Red Line.The incident took place around 2 a.m. at the 79th Street station, police said.Police said a 29-year-old man was on the train car when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.Chicago police released surveillance footage and images of the two suspects. In the video, police said after a brief conversation with the victim, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, shot and killed the victim.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.Anonymous tips can also be sent to CPDTIP.com.
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
Man wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the first block of East 124th Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once...
