ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police

CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with having gun on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago man who was allegedly concealing a gun on a CTA platform Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police said 22-year-old Erion Harrington was seen clutching at his waistband area where he was apparently concealing a gun around 1 a.m. on the Harrison Red Line platform.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man arrested after robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after a robbery on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning. Police said a man around 40 years old was rididing the train, in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 3:30 a.m.. when he was approached by a man who reached into his bag. The offender got away with the victim's bag, but was later arrested by police. Charges are pending, police confirmed. No injuries were reported. This comes after Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cta#West Side#Chicago Transit Authority#Crime#The Red Line#Cpd Supt#Area Three Detectives
wlip.com

Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old boy shot in parking lot in Edgewater

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in a parking lot in Edgewater Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of North Broadway. At about 12:50 p.m., the teen was in the parking lot when a group of unknown offenders approached him, police said. One of the offenders...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek to identify Red Line homicide suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are seeking help to identify two suspects in a homicide that took place Saturday on the CTA Red Line.The incident took place around 2 a.m. at the 79th Street station, police said.Police said a 29-year-old man was on the train car when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.Chicago police released surveillance footage and images of the two suspects. In the video, police said after a brief conversation with the victim, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, shot and killed the victim.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.Anonymous tips can also be sent to CPDTIP.com.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the first block of East 124th Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
69K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy