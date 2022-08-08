ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taskovski Acquires Locarno’s ‘Chocolate Mountain,’ Produced by Venice Winner Marco Visalberghi (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Sales agency Taskovski Films has acquired Susanna della Sala ’s “Last Stop Before Chocolate Mountain,” produced by Marco Visalberghi, who won Venice’s Golden Lion for “Sacro Gra.” The film will have its world premiere Tuesday at the Locarno Film Festival as part of the Critics’ Week section.

The feature documentary is set in a small Californian town called Bombay Beach, in the midst of a desert and next to a toxic lake. The town had become rundown and almost a ghost town until an influx of artists led to its rejuvenation. However, there has been tension between the older residents and the incomers.

In a statement, Della Sala said: “The documentary was born from a personal life experience and its creative process was four years in the making. ‘Last Stop Before Chocolate Mountain’ to me represents a universal and metaphorical land where we confront ourselves, awakening our creative impulses, in the mirage of individual liberation. The film embodies the collective longing, both desperate and joyful, for acceptance and a sense of belonging.”

Visalberghi added: “When in 2019, back from her last long stay in Bombay Beach, Susanna della Sala came to us with her magical footage I realized how much that unique community had captured her imagination. Personally, I have always been fascinated by life stories from the edge of the world, be it the ‘Sacred’ Gra of Rome or the desert of California. That is why I decided to bet on this young and original director.”

Visalberghi produces alongside Sherin Salvetti for DocLab. Cinematography is by Andrea Josè di Pasquale. The original soundtrack is by Vittorio De Vecchi. The editors are Aline Hervè, Della Sala and Elisabetta Abrami.

Variety

Donald Trump Says FBI Searched His Mar-a-Lago Estate

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI conducted a search of his home at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla. According to the New York Times, two people familiar with the matter said the search seemed to be focused on classified documents that Trump brought with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House. The Associated Press reports that the Justice Department had been investigating if Trump still had records in his possession after the National Archives and Records Administration said it found 15 boxes of classified material at the estate. The former...
PALM BEACH, FL
Variety

Busan’s Project Market Returns to Full Strength, Excludes Non-Asian Titles

Click here to read the full article. The Asian Project Market, the film financing event attached to the Busan festival’s Asian Contents & Film Market, will return this year as an in-person event. To increase the focus on regional projects it has selected 29 titles and excluded those from outside Asia. The APM will be held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) and run Oct. 9-11, 2022. The Busan International Film Festival runs Oct 5-14. – More to follow. More from VarietyU.S. in Progress Strand at Wroclaw American Film Festival Sets $100,000 in Awards - Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)Busan Film Festival Launching In-Person Story Market as Demand for Korean Content BoomsBusan's Asian Cinema Fund Unveils 13 Recipients - Global BulletinBest of VarietyFrom 'The Sandman' to 'Blonde': Books Made Into Movies and TV Series That You Should ReadJennette McCurdy's Provocative Book 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' Is Already a No. 1 BestsellerWhat's Coming to Disney+ in August 2022
MOVIES
Variety

Diane Morgan to Receive Variety Outstanding Achievement Award With Edinburgh TV Festival

Click here to read the full article. Actor, writer and director Diane Morgan is set to receive the Variety Outstanding Achievement Award, distributed in association with the Edinburgh TV Festival. The honor, which is awarded as part of the Festival’s prestigious TV awards, is being awarded to the BAFTA-nominated star in recognition of her extensive body of work, which ranges from Ricky Gervais’ “After Life” to “Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe” and includes fan-favorite “Motherland.” Morgan’s award will be paired with a wide-ranging conversation with Variety, taking place on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the festival. She will discuss her two-decades long career...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series at Paramount+ Finds Its Leads as Main Cast Fills Out

Click here to read the full article. The “Sexy Beast” prequel series at Paramount+ has found its cast, Variety has learned. The original U.K. drama will star James McArdle (“Mare of Easttown,” “Angels in America) as Gal Dove and Emun Elliott (“The Rig,” “The Gold) as Don Logan, the roles played by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley respectively in the original 2000 film. The show follows Gal and Don as best friends and small-time thieves living the good life in ‘90s East London. The series will explore Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as Gal finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

